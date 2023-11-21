Business Controller/Navigator
Axis Communications AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Lund Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Lund
2023-11-21
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Axis, our people are crucial to our success - without them, we would not be the global leader in network video surveillance. We are growing in terms of both revenue and employees, and we are offering an excellent opportunity to work in a great company, with a friendly team to support the growth and success of Axis. We are now looking for a Business Controller/Navigator to join our Business Navigation Sales team at our Business Finance department in Lund.
Who is your future team?
Business Finance at Axis consists of 3 teams, Business Navigation Sales, Business Planning & Analysis and Business Navigation HQ. Together we aim to be a proactive business partner to the organization supporting Axis strategy and future growth. By contributing with business support, analysis and insights we strive to enable smarter decision making and by that creating value to the business. We use and develop our systems to connect people, plans and data.
What will you do?
In this challenging role you will:
* Work closely with the Axis sales and finance organization in various short-and long-term projects, including cross-functional projects
* Act as business partner to various stakeholders within sales and finance as well as the EMEA organization, with the aim of providing better insights through knowledge sharing
* Work actively in the monthly/quarterly operational reporting processes to ensure accurate and timely reports to various stakeholders within the organization
* Own and drive the annual financial plan and sales target processes for the sales organization and take an active part in the development. Also, to further improve the forecast alignment with the demand planning team at operations
* Proactively seek areas where we as a team can make a difference in deep dive analysis and support to the global sales management team
* Ad hoc analysis and KPI reporting
The role includes approximately 5-10 traveling days per year, and you will be reporting to the Manager for Business Navigation Sales.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you are a service-minded person with strong social and communication skills. You are structured, goal-oriented and analytical. Furthermore, you have a proactive mindset, and you enjoy working in a fast-changing environment. You are curious, embrace new technological solutions and see the opportunity to optimize processes for follow-up and forecasts with the help of new, improved BI systems. You are self-going and enjoy taking initiatives to further drive the business. You thrive in an environment where you have the possibility to make an impact.
We also believe that you have:
* A bachelor's degree in business administration or equivalent
* 3-7 years of relevant experience, preferably from working in an international environment
* Excellent knowledge in Excel and PowerPoint
* Fluency in English
* A great interest in BI systems and data analysis
It is meriting, but not a requirement, if you also have:
* Knowledge and experience of planning tools like Anaplan and Bi tools like Qlik
* Project management skills
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. Would you like to grow with us?
Find out more from our Manager Business Navigation Sales, Ola Lindblom, at phone +46 46 272 1800. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120373". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communication Jobbnummer
8277701