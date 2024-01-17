Business Controller for Scania Procurement
2024-01-17
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Scania Procurement is responsible for procuring products and services for all of Scania's units in the world, with the Head office located in Södertälje. Our Procurement organisation is divided into four departments; three are responsible for purchasing direct materials for Scania's trucks, buses Power solutions, spare parts and superstructures. One are responsible for purchasing indirect materials. Scania is currently in a shift from being a supplier of heavy vehicles to a supplier that offers complete and sustainable transport solutions. In parallel with this, Scania is leading the development of large common projects within TRATON, so this position at Procurement will also give a chance for collaboration within the TRATON group.
We are currently looking for a new curious and ambitious Business Controller who wants to join our diverse team and develop our business!
In your Business Controller role, you will be responsible for Procurement's Global OPEX reporting and financial planning, delivering critical insights and analyses to the Head of Business Control Procurement and the management team. Your expertise will also extend support to the Business Controller for the Procurement department Powertrain. You will report directly to the Group Manager Business Control.
This role is highly involved in cross-functional processes and you will have the chance to establish a broad network within Scania and the wider TRATON group. One of the biggest and most exciting challenges in finance at Scania right now is the transitioning to more automated working methods, processes and systems, designed to foster proactive business support and efficiency.
Our team consist of six diverse professionals, where experience, age, gender and culture contributes to create a dynamic and result-oriented environment. Our team is committed to achieving both short-term and long-term objectives through a strong spirit of collaboration and a touch of fun.
Your work assignments
Responsible for Procurement's Global reporting and financial planning
Provide analytical support and conduct investigations related to OPEX for the Procurement management team.
Support the Business Controller for the Procurement department Powertrain.
Collaboration with our colleagues at TRATON/MAN/Navistar/VW T&B
Lead various projects
Super User PBI OPEX reports
Support in Ad-Hoc tasks
Your profile
You have a Master of Business Administration or a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering (Industrial Finance) and with a minimum of 3 years' experience from Controlling.
We expect confident communication skills with the ability to present effectively to management teams and drive the business towards set targets.
A proactive individual, comfortable working within dynamic environments and capable of taking own initiatives.
You should have high social skills and have easy to create relationships as you will have a wide network with many contact points.
Strong analytical acumen, with a keen eye for both detail and the broader picture.
Proficient in data handling, structured with high-paced work ethic, always delivering on promises.
Finally, the environment at Procurement is international so you need to be fluent in spoken and written English.
But enough about us - we would love to hear more about you! If you are ready for the next step in your career don't hesitate to submit your application, the challenge is waiting around the corner!
For further information contact:
Recruiting manager: Lucy Deniz, Head of Business Control & Analysis, tel. 08-553 804 52
Good for you to know about the recruitment process
Selection, interviews and tests may take place continuously during the recruitment process, so please submit your application, including a personal letter, CV and grade copies today, but no later than 2024-02-04. For your information, we may perform a background check for this position.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
