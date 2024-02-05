Business Controller for our customer in Finspång
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Finspång Visa alla controllerjobb i Finspång
2024-02-05
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Nyköping
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-02-05Arbetsuppgifter
Are you an experienced professional within Business controlling, Business administration, Accounting, or a similar field? Are you looking for a new opportunity to showcase your skills and drive financial development within a global organization? If so, we have the perfect role for you!
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Business Controller to join our team. As a Business Controller, you will play a crucial role in analyzing and understanding the P&L development of key performance indicators within your area of responsibility. Your ability to transparently present financials to management will be essential in supporting decision-making processes.
Requirements:
3-5 years of experience in Business controlling, Business administration, Accounting, or a similar role
Bachelor's degree in Business administration or a similar commercial education
Fluent in English (Swedish knowledge is a plus)
Proficient in SAP and Excel
Strong analytical abilities
Structured, effective, and a natural team player
Responsibilities:
Analyze and understand the P&L development of key performance indicators within your area of responsibility, such as Absorption, SG&A, and Gross Profit
Present financials transparently to management
Collaborate closely with Business Analysts and other commercial functions in the global organization, providing financial support
Contribute to closing, budgeting, and forecasting activities for the site and business unit
Drive the development and digitalization of financial processes
Opportunities for Personal Growth: In this role, you will have the opportunity to independently analyze and develop transparent financial scenarios to support decision-making within the organization. You will have the chance to influence the financial situation of the company and enhance your understanding of financial decision-making processes. As part of the Business controlling team, you will also gain a comprehensive understanding of finance while having the opportunity to specialize in your area of interest.
Additional Information:
Contract period: June 3, 2024, to June 3, 2025
Location: Finspång
The start date is in June, but we welcome candidates who are available to start in mid-April or May as well.Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "699". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Beatriz Marklund beatriz@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
8446487