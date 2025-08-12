Business Controller for Nordic Sales at Oatly
WHY OATLY?
Across the world people's consumption habits and diets are evolving to be more plant-based. Enter Oatly, the #1 oat based dairy alternative producer in the world with products spanning multiple categories.
We're determined on being part of the discussion on the long-term future of the food and beverage industry. To keep this movement going, we need more brilliant minds to come work with us to keep the momentum going and the Oatly flowing.
Our sole purpose as a company is to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process.
Sustainability, nutritional health and trust are at the heart of what we do. We are building a culture that constantly upgrades each other so we can upgrade the planet. This is a company that shows great respect and a fearless approach to make positive change. Does this feel exciting? Well, this is where you come in.
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO DO
The purpose of the role is to enable data-driven decision-making and optimize commercial performance by translating financial data into actionable business insights. Doesn't just report the numbers, but influences the numbers by helping the business make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions.
Performance Monitoring & Analysis · Create tools to track and analyze sales, margins, pricing, and customer profitability.
Business Partnering · Collaborate closely with sales and marketing teams to support planning, forecasting, and strategic initiatives.
• Challenge assumptions and align commercial input (e.g., pricing strategies, promotions, customer deals).
Forecasting & Budgeting · Support the commercial input into financial forecasts and budgets.
Reporting & KPIs · Develop and maintain dashboards and reports that track key commercial KPIs.
• Leading monthly closings & SOX controls Profitability & ROI Analysis.
• Create tools to evaluate the financial impact of campaigns, product launches, and customer contracts. Process Improvement.
• Streamline reporting and planning processes.
• Implement tools and systems to improve data accuracy and accessibility.
In this role, you will report to the Finance Director Nordics. The position is based in Stockholm, which is the HQ for our Nordic sales team, but it can also be located in Malmö, at our HQ.
This next section is for all the bullet point lovers out there:
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO BRING TO THE TABLEWe're looking for someone with at least mid-senior level experience in finance. You hold a BSc degree in Economics, Finance, Accounting, or a related field.
Requirements:
Proven high-level proficiency in Excel.
Demonstrated experience in financial analysis, reporting, and planning within the FMCG sector.
Exceptional attention to detail and accuracy.
Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Swedish is also essential.
WHO WE NEED YOU TO BEWe think your oatsomeness is built upon the following qualities: You are a passionate advocate for sustainability who strives to create societal shifts and drive the plant-based revolution.
You have problem-solving skills essential for identifying root causes and implementing effective solutions.
You are a self-starter who enjoys building from scratch and implementing sustainable processes, structures, and tools.
You are highly collaborative and understand that our success as a company depends on our ability to work together to find innovative solutions.
You are comfortable with ambiguity and chaos, energized by the challenge of building something lasting that benefits both the world and its people.
To be the perfect fit for Oatly, we believe you have a thirst for knowledge and are a result-driven person with high integrity. You thrive with a hands-on approach, even in times of rapid change. Your social competence allows you to work effectively both independently and collaboratively.
Finally,we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
Another bulleted list felt redundant, so we made this page talking about all the benefits we offer to sweeten the deal of working with us before you apply - if you're curious, check out this fancy page right here!
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make.
As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Last day of application: 24th of August.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Love Oatly XOXO
