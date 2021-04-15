Business Controller / Financial Planning & Analytics Analyst - JobBusters AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Business Controller / Financial Planning & Analytics Analyst
JobBusters AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15

Kvalifikationer
* You have previous experience or interest in finance and business controlling (approx. 1-5 years of experience)
* You are experienced in data extraction and manipulation of data
* You have experience with presenting complex data in a simple and beautiful way
* Basic SQL experience strongly preferred, with willingness to further develop the skill.

Company Description
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company. We are focused on white-collar workers and place great value on finding the right person for the right position. By being flexible, accessible and present in relation to customer, consultant and candidate, we aim to find our customers 'dream candidates and our candidates' dream jobs.

Job Description
We are looking for a Business Controller / Financial Planning & Analytics analyst for our very cool fintech client in Stockholm. You will be part of their Engineering Assurance Support team. Analysts Use analytical tools and know-how to collect and interpret finance and risk data to drive strategic decision making in the domain.

What you will do in your role:
* Business planning, budgeting, forecasting, and tracking of KPIs
* Profitability analyses, business cases and ad-hoc analyses on merchants, segments, products, or competitors
* Monthly follow-up of team / domain P&L and KPI tracking, providing comments and insights
* Actively participate in product discussions and identify impact on relevant KPI's and Financials.

Personal qualities
You have a positive solution-oriented mindset and stakeholder management skills and great attention to details. You have strong analytical skills set, ability to identify and isolate trends, and connect them to customer behavioral patterns, and business impacts.

Admission and Application
Full time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run to 2021-07-30, with possible extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client. Submit your application in English as soon as interviews are ongoing.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Visstid, 3-6 månader

Ersättning
Fast lön

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-15
Företag
Jobbusters AB

Jobbnummer
5692825

