JobBusters AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-152021-04-15You have previous experience or interest in finance and business controlling (approx. 1-5 years of experience)You are experienced in data extraction and manipulation of dataYou have experience with presenting complex data in a simple and beautiful wayBasic SQL experience strongly preferred, with willingness to further develop the skill.Company DescriptionJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company. We are focused on white-collar workers and place great value on finding the right person for the right position. By being flexible, accessible and present in relation to customer, consultant and candidate, we aim to find our customers 'dream candidates and our candidates' dream jobs.Job DescriptionWe are looking for a Business Controller / Financial Planning & Analytics analyst for our very cool fintech client in Stockholm. You will be part of their Engineering Assurance Support team. Analysts Use analytical tools and know-how to collect and interpret finance and risk data to drive strategic decision making in the domain.What you will do in your role:Business planning, budgeting, forecasting, and tracking of KPIsProfitability analyses, business cases and ad-hoc analyses on merchants, segments, products, or competitorsMonthly follow-up of team / domain P&L and KPI tracking, providing comments and insightsActively participate in product discussions and identify impact on relevant KPI's and Financials.Personal qualitiesYou have a positive solution-oriented mindset and stakeholder management skills and great attention to details. You have strong analytical skills set, ability to identify and isolate trends, and connect them to customer behavioral patterns, and business impacts.Admission and ApplicationFull time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run to 2021-07-30, with possible extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client. Submit your application in English as soon as interviews are ongoing.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Visstid, 3-6 månaderFast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-15Jobbusters AB5692825