Business Controller / Financial Analyst - Gothenburg
2025-10-27
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are seeking a Business Controller / Financial Analyst for a long-term assignment within the transportation and mobility sector, currently undergoing rapid transformation driven by electromobility, connectivity, and digitalization. This position offers an exciting opportunity to work in an international environment, supporting financial planning and analysis activities across European operations. You will play a key role in driving performance, ensuring compliance, and supporting strategic decision-making in a business that is reshaping how people move.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with finance teams and business stakeholders across Europe to support business control and financial planning activities.
Analyze financial data, identify insights, and prepare clear, data-driven presentations.
Anticipate risks and opportunities, developing proactive solutions to strengthen business performance.
Ensure adherence to compliance and reporting standards while continuously improving financial processes.
Participate in or lead process improvement projects and ad-hoc business initiatives.
Provide analytical support to management and contribute to strategic decision-making.
Requirements:
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
