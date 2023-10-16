Business Controller, BU Digital Battlespace Solutions
2023-10-16
We are looking for a business minded, experienced and driven Business Controller, for a position within our Finance Department in BU Digital Battlespace Solutions.
Your role
As a Business Controller within BU Digital Battlespace Solutions, you will be a member of a dedicated Finance team that work in close collaboration with respective project managers, steering committees, and product owners to support and track the financial development of our projects. You will be a member of the project(s) steering committee(s) and also work closely with production.
Your main tasks will include:
* Being part of the Management Team of PU Comms SE, taking responsibility for the PU 's finances, including monitoring financial progress and similar tasks, while also providing support to and collaborating with your PU managers.
* Work closely with project managers to provide monthly actuals, forecasts, budgets and similar and report these in PU Comms SE forums.
* Providing support to your project managers while also clearly communicate financial requirements and expectations.
* Being actively involved in our Winning Business process and Executing Business processes, ensuring both short-term and long-term profitability for the organisation.
* Handling Ad Hoc tasks within the financial organisation, such as education others outside the finance department on various finance matters, such as conducting studies and investigations, and participate in task force groups and similar initiatives.
This position is located in Arboga at PU Comms SE, a part of BU Digital Battlespace Solutions.
Your profile
We are seeking a motivated, flexible, business-minded and analytical Controller. Ideally, you should have a minimum of 5 years of experience and preferably within the controlling field. Flexibility in your work is essential, along with a structured way of working. You have a solid financial background, business understanding, ability to work efficiently e.g., prioritize as well as drive change when needed.
In order to be successful in the role you need to have good communications skills as well as a high ability to prioritize and be able to see the bigger picture. You also need to have a drive for setting the agenda, ways of working and securing your network within SAAB. We also think that you are confident in yourself and act with clear ethical values.
Experience in Agresso and IFS is a plus but not a demand. Good English skills is required, both verbal and in written. Being a team player is expected and something we emphasize.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
You will join a technically advanced company and be a part of BU Digital Battlespace Solutions within the business area Surveillance. Our task is to give the aerospace industry the avionics systems they need to meet the challenges of safe, sustainable and efficient aviation. With our innovative thinking, experience and expertise we can, as a partner, help them to improve safety and efficiency.
Sounds interesting? Please send us your application as soon as possible, we are looking forward to meeting you. Observe that you can send your application in either Swedish or English.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
