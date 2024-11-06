Business Controller, Battery, Thermal & SW Development at Scania R&D
Scania CV AB / Controllerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla controllerjobb i Södertälje
2024-11-06
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
You like to work in a successful company with a strong environmental focus and with high ambitions. EVB dept is looking for a controller to be part in our global teams that likes numbers, budgets, projects, products as much as working in a leadership group. You will be employed in Scania and perform the work in Global Traton R&D. Here you will find together with a highly motivated team high degree of complexity, huge budgets, projects and global cooperation.
You will forecast, follow up and steer the operations together with the VCT- and department managers. Battery, Thermal and Charging is a complex and stimulating environment where the right person can thrive, deliver value and influence. You will have a controller lead function i.e lead the global projects through their respectively milestones. You will deliver project budget towards different functions as global R&D, global finance and more.
Job description and responsibilities
The controller's mission is to together with the R&D community establish, drive and present clear and relevant decision material to the decisions with management as well as ensuring economical processes and routines are followed.
Main responsibilities include:
Budget and forecast
Influence and follow up of development costs, project hours and resource allocation. Globally
Profitability calculations NPV incl product cost development together with project finance
Active participation in the product cost target work in development projects
KPI follow up and presentations
Investments administration
You will be the financial expert and global/local support to the department in financial related issues. You are expected to maintain and develop internal financial processes within the department and to work in cross functional collaborations to fulfil your duties.
Your profile
You are a business controller with a suitable university degree and/or an engineer with relevant work experience and a strong interest in controlling. To fit the role you should be a curious, interested in the products developed at the department, open-minded and driven person. You have a strong customer focus, be structured, take responsibility and be able to work independently. Furthermore, you are a good communicator and able to express yourself well in written and spoken Swedish and English. You have a committed personality i.e you love what you do!
Further information
If you need more information about the position you are welcome to contact
Bo Andrén, Global Domain Head, Thermal & Software, 08-553 518 60
Since controlling is a key function, we will perform an extended background check on candidates of interest.
Application
Your application should include a cover letter, CV and copies of certificates. We will interview continuously and fill the position when we find the right candidate. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-25 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8998017