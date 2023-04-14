Business Controller Assortment
2023-04-14
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 370 Kappahl and Newbie stores, and Shop Online in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland and the UK.
The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues at 400 workplaces in 10 countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to offer fashion fit for life to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, 70% of the products are labelled as more sustainable. Kappahl's goal is for 100% to be made of more sustainable materials by 2025.
More information at www.kappahl.com.
Welcome to workdays filled with development, creativity, and fantastic colleagues! Are you driven, commercial and business oriented - apply to this exciting position as Business Controller Assortment today!
We offer you This is a position with a large amount of responsibility, daily challenges, and possibility to influence your own work. As a Business Controller Assortment, you work in close cooperation with both the controller team and the buying team in one of our areas. Together with the Assortment Manager in the buying team, you are responsible for the economic strategies and follow-up.
Your main responsibilities will be:
• Establish sales- and purchasing budgets.
• Business follow-up and analysis used as decision basis for actions and future KPI's.
• Focus on prices, volumes, margins, sales and stock levels.
• Participate in developing assortment controlling.
• See the whole picture and translate analysis to actions clearly communicated to the buying team.
The best part of this job is that every day will be different. Our team spirit is positive, supporting and we share knowledge with each other. It's the perfect role for you who likes challenges and working in a team!
Your profile We seek you who have a master's degree in Economics or similar. We think that you have previous experience as a Business Controller, preferably within retail. To be successful you need to have an analytic mindset, be able to act independently as well as being a team player, have strong communication skills, commercial understanding and advanced skills in Excel. You also need to be fluent in English, both written and spoken, preferably fluent in Swedish.
Furthermore, you are someone who takes initiative and get things done. You keep an eye on the details while never losing track of the big picture. We believe you enjoy keeping busy and working at a high tempo. As we are on a transformational journey it is important that you are motivated by thinking in new ways and working with continuous improvements in close cooperation with others.
And of course, you have a big interest in fashion and recognize yourself in our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful! We believe you are Inclusive, you share your knowledge with your colleagues and are always easy to approach. You are Courageous, open to change and strive for clarity. And we also believe you are Joyful, passionate and inspiring.
Are you interested? This is a temporary position covering parental leave placed at our head office in Mölndal. Start as soon as possible by agreement.
Kappahl wants to be A Place To Belong therefore we work with a hybrid working environment, where the majority of the working time will be in the office. This means you can work remotely when it is more suitable for your work schedule.
Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
You apply easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection in this recruitment process, which means that we might close the process before the set ending date. If this position is of interest - please do not wait to send us your application!
If you have protected identity contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
If you have questions about the position, you are most welcome to contact Helena Schön, hiring manager, helena.schon@kappahl.com
