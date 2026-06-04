Business Controller
Sandvik Aktiebolag / Controllerjobb / Sandviken Visa alla controllerjobb i Sandviken
2026-06-04
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik Aktiebolag i Sandviken
, Stockholm
, Svedala
eller i hela Sverige
Do you thrive when you're close to the business and can turn financial insight into real operational impact? In this role, you work hands‐on with production and management, shaping decisions that strengthen performance and profitability.
Why Sandvik?
At Business Area Mining, you're part of a global, innovation-driven company where finance plays a key role in business success.
You collaborate closely with operations and leadership
Your insights directly influence decisions, investments, and improvements
You work in a professional, dynamic environment with strong cross‐functional cooperation
About the job
You manage business controlling activities within the production unit in Västberga. Focus is on budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, and performance follow-up, while proactively identifying opportunities to improve cost efficiency and profitability. Working closely with production management and key stakeholders, you support financial strategies that align with business objectives and overall company goals.
Job responsibilities
Provide financial insights and recommendations to support decision-making
Drive the forecast- and budget process for the production unit
Prepare and validate business cases and investment proposals
Build strong relationships with stakeholders across operations and management
Location and flexibility
The position is based in Sandviken or Västberga. You're located at one of the sites and travel regularly to the other, depending on where you're based. The role is on‐site.
Your profile
You have a solid foundation in finance, gained through education and work experience, and you enjoy working close to operations in a production environment.
You also bring:
Experience in business controlling, preferably within production or industrial settings
Strong analytical skills and confidence in financial follow‐up and forecasting
Proficiency in Microsoft tools such as Excel
Knowledge of SAP S/4HANA is meritorious
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
You're analytical, structured, and driven, with a collaborative mindset. Building trust comes naturally, and you enjoy explaining financial matters in a clear and pedagogical way. A consultative approach, comfort in decision‐making, and the ability to drive change help you succeed in this role.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Fanny Wiklander, hiring manager, +46 (0)73-554 43 66
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts – Sweden
Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70-616 90 89
Erik Kjerf, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-616 36 72
Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-650 57 43
Recruitment Specialist: Karin Wallón
How to apply
Send your application no later than June 18th, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0092621.
We aim for an open and fair recruitment process and use different tools to ensure objective assessment. Later in the process, you may be invited to complete a personality and logic test.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Business area Mining is a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Applications include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2025, sales were approximately SEK 63 billion with about 18,400 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Södra Järngatan 1 (visa karta
)
811 33 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Mining - Sandviken Jobbnummer
9948047