Business Controller
Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB i Stockholm
What We Do Flower is Flexible Power. We are a next-gen energy company leveraging AI and machine learning to make renewable energy stable and always available - even when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing.
Through smart optimization and trading of energy assets like wind and solar farms, battery systems, and EV chargers, we make renewable energy reliable and predictable, leading the charge towards the energy system of tomorrow.
Who We Are Tech company at heart. Purpose-driven at core. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a Business Controller to join our CFO Office.
About The Role
This is not a role you step into, it's a role you build.
As Business Controller at Flower, you will take on a broad and central position within the organization, with overall responsibility for management reporting, financial planning, business follow-up and cash flow oversight across the group.
This is a newly created role, meaning there is no ready-made structure, no polished processes and no predefined playbook. Instead, you will have the opportunity, and responsibility, to shape and define how the Business Controller function should operate, building scalable processes and frameworks from the ground up.
You will work closely with Finance and the organization acting as the financial backbone of the business and ensuring full visibility over performance, projects and liquidity.
What You'll Do:
Establish and continuously enhance the Business Control function, driving structure, transparency and strategic decision support across the organization
Own and lead group-level Management, Board of Directors and Investor reporting and financial follow-up
Drive the budgeting and forecasting processes
Contribute to the group business plan and long-term financial planning
Lead in-depth analysis of financial performance and profitability, proactively delivering decision support to senior management
Maintain full control and oversight of cash flow and liquidity planning
Perform monthly revenue and cost control and follow-up against budget and forecast
Contribute to the other teams within the CFO office including M&A, debt and equity transactions
You will also:
Ensure data accuracy and consistency across systems
Reconcile internal operational systems with the accounting system
Take overall responsibility for the BI system structure, setup and integrations
Oversee financial reporting of new, ongoing and completed development projects
Work closely with Asset Development to maintain visibility over project status, payments, openings and closures
Collaborate with Asset Optimization to ensure system data aligns with accounting
Provide ad hoc financial analyses to support strategic business decisions
Evaluate partnerships from a financial perspective
Success in this role means having full control and visibility over how the numbers and the business connect.
Who You Are:
5+ years of relevant experience
A background combining high level of business understanding, accounting and business controlling
A strong understanding of the full financial flow, from operational data to accounting, reporting and cash flow
Advanced Excel skills and the ability to build robust financial models from scratch
Experience designing or shaping BI structures and financial reporting frameworks
Experience from a startup or fast-growing environment is a strong plus.
Exposure to M&A/Financial due diligence or other transaction-related work is highly valued.
Naturally curious and eager to understand how things connect
Strong relationship builder, comfortable working broadly and cross-functionally
A true doer who takes initiative and executes with high drive
You enjoy building and creating structure where there is ambiguity.
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply Our corporate language is English, as we have over 30 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
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We kindly but firmly decline any engagement in recruitment assistance for our hiring processes. This includes partnership offers or the sale of recruitment tools. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7299242-1904352". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB
(org.nr 559257-5558), https://flower.teamtailor.com
Katarinavägen 15 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Flower Jobbnummer
9809689