Business Controller
W5 Solutions AB (publ) / Controllerjobb / Älmhult Visa alla controllerjobb i Älmhult
2025-08-26
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos W5 Solutions AB (publ) i Älmhult
, Nacka
, Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
W5 Solutions develops and delivers cutting-edge systems and solutions for defence and civil protection, serving Swedish and international government agencies as well as industry partners. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, we provide advanced solutions inTraining, Power, and Integration,strengthening both our own forces and those of our allies.
Beyond our core technologies, we offer comprehensive support services, including training, repair, and maintenance, ensuring long-term operational readiness. As a trusted partner, we are committed to shaping the future of defence and security worldwide.
About the role
As a Business Controller, you will play a key role in supporting our project-based operations through financial analysis and reporting. You will work closely with senior managers and project managers to ensure financial transparency and efficiency across all areas. Your main responsibilities will include:
Following up on budgets, forecasts, and profitability
Monitoring and analysing financial performance across projects.
Providing regular reports and insights to management and other stakeholders
Support financial planning and decision-making processes
Identifying financial risks and opportunities
Driving improvements in financial processes and tools
This is a vital role in ensuring that our operations remain financially sound and aligned with strategic goals.
You will work in a company where innovation, collaboration, and excellence are part of everyday life.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for a proactive and analytical professional with strong business acumen and a structured mindset. To succeed in this role, you should have:
A degree in Finance, Business Administration, or a related field
At least 5 years of experience in a business controlling role
Proven experience in financial performance tracking in project-based environments
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Excellent communication and collaboration abilities
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
It is desirable if you also have:
Experience with the ERP system Monitor
Background in manufacturing or technology-driven industries
What we offer
When you join W5 Solutions, you get more than just a job - you become part of a community where your expertise is valued, and your development is a priority. We offer a stimulating work environment with varied and meaningful tasks, modern technical solutions, and a clear connection to the needs of society.
Here, you'll have the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally, collaborate closely with dedicated and knowledgeable colleagues, and contribute to projects that truly make a difference. We value team spirit, a healthy work-life balance, and a culture where ideas are encouraged, and every team member is recognised as an important part of the whole.
W5 Solutions is an attractive employer for those seeking a professional environment where their skills are nurtured and where they can contribute to development that truly matters. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W5 Solutions AB (publ)
(org.nr 556973-2034), https://w5solutions.com/ Arbetsplats
W5 Solutions Kontakt
Martin Kammenhed martin.kammenhed@w5solutions.com Jobbnummer
9477343