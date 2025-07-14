Business Controller
2025-07-14
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
Looking to elevate your impact on a global tech company where your financial insights shape real business outcomes? At Kollmorgen, we are offering more than a position - we are offering influence. Join us and step into a role where financial strategy drives innovation and global impact.
Position Overview
As a Business Controller at Kollmorgen, you will be a key player in our Finance & Administration team, working closely with the leadership team and reporting directly to our CFO. This is a high-impact role where you will go beyond traditional controlling - you will help shape the strategic direction of the business.
Your mission is to act as a co-driver to the organization, transforming financial data into actionable insights that drive performance, profitability, and growth. You will develop decision-making materials, deliver sharp financial analysis, and collaborate across global teams to support strategic initiatives.
This position offers the opportunity to take ownership of key financial initiatives and contribute to business-critical decisions, with potential to take on broader responsibilities and deepen influence over time.
What does success look like in this position:
Sales Insight Enablement: Deliver reporting and decision support to empower Sales organization with data-driven insights for proactive, goal-aligned decision-making.
Robust Financial Forecasting: Develop and maintain accurate forecasts primarily for revenue and margins, ensuring predictability and proactive financial planning.
Process Excellence: Identify inefficiencies in financial workflows and implement improvements that enhance accuracy, speed, and scalability of reporting and analysis.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Act as a trusted finance partner to global teams-building strong relationships and ensuring financial alignment across Sweden, China, Italy, and the US.
Reliable Month-End Closing: Execute timely and precise month-end closing activities, ensuring compliance with accounting standards and internal controls.
Credit Risk Management: Optimize accounts receivable and credit limits through proactive credit control strategies, reducing financial risk and improving cash flow.
Data-Driven Reporting: Build and maintain dynamic Power BI dashboards that provide real-time visibility into financial performance and support strategic initiatives.
Strategic Pricing Decision: Pricing strategies are informed by thorough analysis, helping the business stay competitive while protecting margins.
To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have:
University degree in Business and Administration, Finance, or related fields.
Minimum 7 years' experience working with business controlling in a global company.
Exceptional Excel Skills - you are highly proficient in building complex models, working with large data sets, and using advanced functions; experience with Power BI is a strong advantage.
Strong analytical mindset and attention to detail for precise financial reporting and data analysis.
Solid team player with a humble approach.
Effective communication skills to clearly present financial information to stakeholders.
Passion for driving improvement and proactive in identifying opportunities for enhancement.
Excellent problem-solving abilities and strategic thinking to anticipate financial challenges and influence long-term business strategies.
Commitment to making a positive impact through continuous improvement initiatives.
Strong verbal and written skills in English, as English is our internal language.
Experience in sales controlling or having held the position of responsible controller for a business unit is considered a strong advantage.
We see that our ideal candidates are committed to personal & professional growth, and they share our core values and genuine enthusiasm for innovation.
Our Commitment to Your Well-Being
At Kollmorgen, we prioritize your well-being and professional growth. We offer a range of benefits including Innovation Day to explore new ideas, a free office gym, engaging company events, group workout sessions, career opportunities, and online learning with Coursera. Additionally, we provide flexible working hours, a structured hybrid work model, 30-days vacation, work-time reduction, wellness allowance, home equipment, free parking and bicycle garage, and additional benefits like collective agreement and occupational pension. To learn more, please refer to this job advertisement on our career site.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Please submit your application in English.
As we are currently in the summer vacation period, our response times may be slightly delayed. We appreciate your patience and look forward to reviewing your application.
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile Solutions
We offer a complete automation solution for AGV and AMR providers. Our NDC Solutions platform is a proven platform that enables efficient and reliable vehicle automation with increased performance. It includes all hardware, software, and navigation technologies necessary to automate a vehicle fleet. The platform has been installed in a vast variety of material handling sites and vehicles across the globe. Så ansöker du
