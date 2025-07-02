Business Controller
2025-07-02
CTEK is a global market leader in vehicle charging solutions.
Established in Dalarna Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.
We are now hiring a Business Controller based at our Headquarters in Falun.
The Business Controller at CTEK will play a critical role in ensuring the financial health of the company by providing insightful financial analysis, strategic recommendations, and support to the management team. The role involves a blend of operational and strategic responsibilities aimed at enhancing financial performance and value creation.
What you do
Financial Planning and Analysis
Develop, implement, and maintain extensive financial models for forecasting and budgeting processes.
Conduct detailed financial analysis to assess business performance and identify trends.
Monitor key financial metrics and KPIs to provide actionable insights for improvement.
Reporting
Prepare regular financial reports and presentations for senior management and stakeholders.
Ensure accuracy and timeliness of financial reporting.
Strategic Planning
Support strategic business decisions through detailed financial analysis and reporting.
Participate in strategic planning initiatives and provide financial insights to guide decision-making.
Cost Management
Analyze cost structures and suggest measures for cost optimization and efficiency improvement.
Monitor and control expenditures to ensure alignment with financial objectives.
Product Development Management
Oversee the financial control of development projects, ensuring budget adherence and cost optimization.
Analyze the financial impact and feasibility of development projects, providing recommendations to senior management.
Collaborate with product development teams to provide financial insights and support strategic decision-making.
Business Support
Collaborate closely with different departments to provide financial guidance and support.
Act as a financial advisor for budgeting, investments, and other financial decisions.
Who you are
We appreciate a commercial awareness and can-do attitude, along with a humble and friendly personality. You have a positive mindset and like to move at high speed together with others. Also a genuine interest in supporting and integrating with different positions in an organization and we are looking for a doer with an analytical mindset.
Your skills
You have several years' experience from work in the finance department with accounting and/or budget. It is essential that you are comfortable working with ERP and CRM systems, and you have a good knowledge in Excel, PowerBI and Power Point. Fluent in English, orally and written, is mandatory.
Apply no later than August 11th.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-17
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ctek Sweden AB
(org.nr 556540-3234), https://www.ctek.com/contact-us Arbetsplats
Ctek Kontakt
Johanna Mogren Sundqvist johanna.mogren@ctek.com
9414132