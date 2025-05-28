Business Controller
2025-05-28
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are looking for a Business Controller who will be responsible for the controlling activities of PSE Production Centre Lund-Modena, be the business partner for Factory Management, applying WCM (World Class Manufacturing) with an active role in the WCM steering committee. You will also be responsible for the collection and analysis of factory performance data, product costing and investments, driving internal control monitoring in the factory, as well as the end-to-end profitability for renovated packaging equipment. You will also be managing one direct employee.
The position is located in Lund, Sweden and reports to the Director Business Control, Manufacturing & Supply Chain Integration.
What you will do
Analysis of data related to specific factory performance like product costing, factory expenses and all relevant KPI including variance analysis and recommending improvements actions.
Set target product cost with relevant stakeholders, enabling pricing decisions.
Coordinate yearly budget, FC and 3YP
Represent cost in the local FI (Focus Improvement) pillar and promote and improve loss cost matrix tool.
Timely and accurate stock and assets management for the specific factories.
Investments analysis and follow up (including related business cases).
Ensure compliance to group reporting, local legal and tax requirement.
Drive internal control monitoring.
We believe you have
University degree in Business Administration or Industrial Engineering
Proven track records and 5 years of experience in Controlling (plant/business)
Experience in Production environment
Strong IT skills (especially SAP R/3, BI and Power BI) and you are accustomed to Microsoft Office software
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Knowledge/experience in Capital Equipment and Service business and WCM/TPM is considered a strong plus
In this role, it is important that you are proactive, have strong analytical skills and a mindset to simplify the way you work. You can formulate and understand business issues and connect strategy to daily operations. You are a team player with the capability to work independently.
You possess good communication and collaboration skills combined with strong informal leadership skills. You have a strategic mindset.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on June 11, 2025.
To know more about the position contact manager Lisa Caselli at lisa.caselli@tetrapak.com
Questions about your application contact Susanne Stålring at Susanne.stalring@tetrapak.com
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
