Business Controller
2024-11-06
Do you want to be part of a journey and contribute to the development of our organization? Then this might be the job for you!
At Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and division Rock Tools, we're now looking for a driven and innovative Business Controller to join us. Welcome to a key role in ensuring accuracy and clarity in our processes.
About your job
In this position, you oversee the business controlling activities within our production unit in Västberga, including budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, and analysis to ensure accuracy and compliance. You evaluate the unit's financial performance against targets, identifying areas for improvement, cost-saving opportunities, automation, and efficiency enhancements through the utilization of the ERP system. Providing financial insights and recommendations to guide decision-making, such as investment opportunities and resource allocation is part of your job. Together with the Operations Manager, you lead the budget process and share financial updates with stakeholders to support decision making and proactively contribute with suggestions.
Also included in your job is to:
Conduct month- and year-end closing and internal controls.
Collect KPIs, approve investments and provide project data.
Evaluate and monitor investment projects.
Coordinate risk management and participate in audits.
Develop product costing and pricing and analyze raw material price changes.
The location for this position is Västberga and we apply a hybrid work set-up, allowing you to combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with previous experience within finance combined with proficiency in Excel, Power BI, Controlling and ERP systems. Your knowledge is backed by a relevant degree in finance. Acting in a global environment calls for fluency in Swedish and English.
You're a driven and analytical team player who enjoys working in a collaborative environment. Your pedagogic skills enable you to share knowledge effectively and you're comfortable in making decisions and driving change.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Jenny Ström, recruiting manager, jenny.strom@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 90 89
Erik Kjerf, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 36 72
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 03 10
Recruitment Specialist: Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
Send your application no later than November 20, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0072246.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2023, sales were approximately 66 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
