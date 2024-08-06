Business Controller
2024-08-06
About the role
We are now looking for a Business Controller for our client in Finspång. At our client 's site, you will be part of a small, experienced team with a broad scope of work. You will work with a high degree of independence while being part of the global Business Controlling team for Gas Services.
In your role as a Business Controller, your main tasks will include:
• Analysis of business performance
• Assure correctness, consistency, and transparency of financial reporting
• Contribute to and coordinate the monthly forecasting process
• Administrate reporting systems and be the speaking partner for IT
• Compiling financial presentations for Management
This position is a full-time consultant assignment, starting immediately or as agreed, and running until 2025-07-31.
About you
You are accustomed to working independently and have a strong drive and a desire to learn quickly. You are thorough, possess strong analytical and communication skills, and are a team player. You have successfully completed a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration or a comparable field, and you have a couple of years of experience in Finance or Controlling. You have advanced skills in MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, and Business Intelligence tools. Your English is business fluent.
Important for the position is:
• You have successfully completed a Bachelor / Master degree in Business Administration or comparable
• You have a couple of years of experience in Finance / Controlling.
• You have advanced skills in MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, and Business Intelligence Tools.
• Your English is business fluent and hopefully you have intercultural experience.
We will place great emphasis on personal suitability.
About the application
Please note that we do not accept applications via email. Kindly use the application form on our website to submit your application. The recruitment process is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so we encourage you to apply today!
Contact Information
For questions regarding the recruitment process or about the position, please contact accsverige@adecco.se
For questions regarding registration, please contact info@adecco.se
