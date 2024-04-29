Business Controller
About Mindler
Most people suffer from mental health problems at some point in their lives. Mindler was founded in 2018 by two psychologists and one doctor, with the vision to enable a world with better mental health. Since then, we have treated more than 100 000 people via our app, having more than 300+ accredited psychologists working with us across 5 European markets. In Sweden, Mindler is now the leading provider, and we continue to grow across all markets. We aim to develop the most efficient psychological treatment, and ensure good treatment outcomes by combining our licensed psychologists with a broad range of iCBT and evidence based treatment methods.
To develop our business and the availability of our treatments we're now looking for a Business Controller to help us secure a strong position on a global market applying best financial practices. We want to keep building a sustainable business where we shape our offer within the industry of mental health to provide the best care possible.
The role
As a Business Controller you will be pivotal for our financial strategy, playing a key role in analyzing data, identifying opportunities, and driving performance. You'll report to the CFO and work collaboratively with management of departments and cross-functional teams to provide decision support and drive operational improvements. You will work together with the finance team to ensure our financial processes are efficient, effective, and aligned with our long-term goals.
What you will do:
Conduct in-depth financial analysis to support decision-making and drive business performance across markets.
Collaborate with the analytics department and CFO to define relevant metrics to provide focus and clarity on operational performance across the organisation, and set a process for tracking of these.
Track financial performance and key operational metrics such as treatment activities, utilisation, CAC, conversion, retention and treatment outcomes.
Analyse P&L, balance sheet and cash flow and identify deviations and need for action.
Deliver decision support to the rest of the organization in the form of understandable data and financial insights. Provide insights to the management team and department heads and collaborate with stakeholders across the organisation to optimize operational performance and maximize profitability.
Develop and maintain financial models. Drive the budget and forecasting processes and participate in the development of multi-year business plans, with clarity on the critical assumptions as well as the investments required to achieve the plan.
Support the monthly closing process, to ensure robust and reliable financial statements. Conduct reporting of financial performance to management, board, investors and other stakeholders.
Develop business cases, and participate in assessment and realisation of M&A and growth opportunities.
Drive process improvements to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and internal controls.
Who are you?
A Master's degree in finance, business, accounting or a related quantitative field.
A minimum of 5+ years relevant business experience with a financial/analytical/consultative focus and progressively growing responsibilities.
Advanced proficiency in Excel/Google sheets and strong presentation skills in Powerpoint/Slides. Experience from analysis of big data and working with structuring, combining and presenting data in visualisation tools (such as PowerBI) is an advantage. Experience from working in Netsuite is beneficial.
Analytical mindset, combined with a collaborative approach and strong communication skills. Proven track record in driving change and realising operational improvements.
Team player with a willingness to engage in a broad range of activities, from strategic to operational level, in order to enable goal fulfillment during the company's various phases of growth.
Demonstrated ability to deliver on multiple initiatives with tight timelines.
Strong business acumen and commercial intuition.
Strong ethics, integrity and accountability, while also having the ability to maintain independence, autonomy and confidentiality.
What can we offer?
If we are a good match for each other - we will offer you an exciting role that gives you a lot of freedom and a chance to develop your career towards a CFO level. We welcome you to join a company with the ambition to play an important role in the global market of digital mental health care and with an exciting growth journey ahead. You will play an important part in influencing how we work together and how we make the most impact to help our customers and further improve mental health in the society.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Mindler is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to gender, gender identity or expression, national origin, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation or age. Ersättning
