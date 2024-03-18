Business Controller
Meet a Group international AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Would you like to read this ad in Swedish? Click here: Verksamhetscontroller
Role Description
Our finance team is expanding and we are now looking for an experienced Business Controller to support the business as we grow. In this role, you will be responsible for performing ongoing analysis, data validation, and providing reports and decision material to relevant stakeholders. By providing financial plans, budgets, forecasts and assessing our revenue streams and cost structures you will support our departments in making financially sound and strategic decisions.
To thrive in this role, we see you as pragmatic and down-to-earth, with a passion for numbers and analysis. You work effectively both independently and as part of a team, always seeking opportunities to share your deep business understanding in a way that drives the company and its departments forward. Additionally, you can deliver high-quality results quickly and clearly, which will be crucial for our continued success. As our Business Controller, you'll gain a holistic insight into the factors driving our business, as well as the opportunity to truly influence and make a difference. If you also share our passion for music, that's a big plus!
Responsibilities:
Consolidation and analysis of monthly closings, reporting, and follow-ups.
Analyze revenues, costs, profitability, and other aspects of the business.
Create and develop reports that help the company's various departments to better measure and follow up their daily operations.
Develop and compile management reports.
Develop KPIs, reports, forecasting, and methods.
Support and drive the Budget and Forecast process.
Prepare presentations for Business review meetings.
Various Ad Hoc projects and tasks.
Qualities and skills you possess:
Bachelor's degree in finance, engineering, or a relevant field.
5+ years of experience in business controlling, auditing, or transaction services.
Excellent proficiency in Excel.
Strong understanding of accounting principles, finance regulations, and financial reporting standards.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact effectively with all levels of management and staff.
Strong English skills, both spoken and written.
Practical information:
Scope: Full-time and permanent.
Team: Finance.
Reports to: CFO.
Location: Stockholm.
If this description resonates with you, we hope that you will apply to this role as we'll interview candidates continuously until we find our match. We encourage you to apply even if you do not match the description perfectly, as you may have other relevant experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8549862