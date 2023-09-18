Business Controller
• Holding a bachelor's degree in finance, accounting, or business administration
• You have minimum 3-5 years working experience in business controlling, preferably from a global company
• Good English skills is required both verbal and in written (Swedish will be an advantage)
• Excellent analytical and accounting skills are essential, as good knowledge of SAP and advanced MS excel
Job Description
We are now looking for a Business Controller to our client in Västerås!
Your responsibilities:
• Supports on preparation of relevant financial reporting, business planning, budgeting, and forecasting.
• Analysis of results, costs, profitability, margins, and cash flow.
• Supporting the process of the financial reporting (monthly, quarterly, annual).
• Performs quality checks on financial reporting data, including analytical review of major fluctuations including FX impact.
• Ensure quality control over financial transactions and financial reporting.
• Support accounting operations including Project Controlling, Cost Accounting, and Revenue Recognition.
• Participates in initiatives and projects to continuously improve financial accounting and reporting processes and tools. Develop and document business processes.
Company Description
Our customer is developing the world's energy system to become more sustainable and flexible. They help customers in the energy and industrial sectors with innovative solutions and services worldwide.
Personal qualities
• Self-motivated
• Goal-orientated
• Capable of working both alone or as part of a team
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start 2023-10-01 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-04-05 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Västerås. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.
