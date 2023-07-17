Business Controller
Stoneridge Electronics AB / Controllerjobb / Solna Visa alla controllerjobb i Solna
2023-07-17
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stoneridge Electronics AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for one Finance Business Controller PMO and one Finance Business Controller Engineering to Stoneridge Electronics.
The Finance Business Controller PMO and Finance Business Controller Engineering are two new roles within Stoneridge Electronics to further strengthen the company 's finance department and improve the quality and stability of the finance department. There will be close collaboration with PMO for the Finance Business Controller PMO and close collaboration with Engineering for the Finance Business Controller Engineering role.
Stoneridge is growing and will start several large projects which this role will work closely with from start to finish to ensure quality and cost control.
Main responsibilities:
• Actively partner with VP PMO and VP Engineering to secure delivery of financial targets
• Lead the D&D Projects forecasting and budgeting processes across all sites involved
• Provide Management (D&D, SRE) with driver based monthly variance analysis by Project
• Run monthly project review meetings with selected project managers (task shared with the D&D Financial Controller)
• Represent Finance in Project Steering Committees
• Be actively engaged in Resource Allocation process .
• Drive improvements to global D&D financial processes, in particular Project Reporting, Profitability Analysis and Business Case development
• Responsible for the financial modelling in business cases (PAR), for new projects as well as updates to ongoing projects and products in serial production
• Support Financial Control to ensure compliance with SoXControls and Finance Policies, regarding P&L Recognition of Customer Funding, and Software Capitalization
• Define and lead development activities within own and adjacent areas of responsibility.
• Proactively identify risks and opportunities and bring to management's attention .
Experience and requirements:
• 6-10 years' experience from Business controlling, line manager experience, in a fast-paced environment and high degree of change
• Experience and solid understanding of Business Partnering on senior level
• Experience from the automotive industry, construction industry or similar is preferable
• Strong analytics and financial modelling skills (business case modelling is essential in the role)
• Experience in defining and documenting business processes
• with excellent networking and communication skills
• Fluent in English (oral and written)
• Advanced user in Excel and Powerpoint
Personal characteristics:
• Strong business acumen, with drive and focus on results .
• Team oriented, self-motivated, reliable, and consistent performer.
• Excellent networking and communication skills .
• Strategic thinker with the ability to identify needs .
• A do:er who is working effectively and gets the job done with speed and quality.
• Leadership skills, with ability to lead executives from a financial perspective and coach D&D and Finance colleagues in different sites to get things done .
The position is located at Stoneridge Electronics headquarters in Solna, Stockholm.
We offer
The office is very strategical located in Frösunda, nearby Mall of Scandinavia, with great communications and restaurants. We are about 150 employees in the office and we are all proud of our business culture characterized by a strong customer orientation, where we act with integrity and a team spirit where we all help and care about each other.
• Flexible, creative and exciting international work
• Opportunity to grow both professionally and personally
• Modern working conditions in our facilities in Solna
• Sport opportunities as floorball, tennis and badminton and wellness grant
• Travel opportunities and global expatriate possibilities
• Education and trainings
About us
Stoneridge, Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. The Company conducts its business in three segments: Electronics, Control Devices and PST. The core products of the Electronics segment include vehicle electrical power and distribution systems, and electronic instrumentation and information display products. The core products of the Control Devices segment include electronic and electrical switch products, control actuation devices and sensors. The PST segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services primarily for the automotive and motorcycle industry. The Company operated in 25 locations in 12 countries. We are proud to supply products and systems to the majority of the most well-known Vehicle producers like Volvo, Scania, Daimler, MAN, Ford. Stoneridge Inc. has about 4500 employees worldwide and has a turnover of approximately 800 million USD. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stoneridge Electronics AB
(org.nr 556442-9388) Jobbnummer
7968630