Business Controller - Project
2023-05-23
Job Description
We are now looking for a Project Business Controller to our well-known client in Ludvika.
In this role, you will support the Senior Project Manager in all financial and commercial matters and actively drive the project's performance. You are assigned to multiple smaller projects (maximum 5 projects). The role also includes supports to the tender manager on financial aspects, provide input to negotiations on commercial issues.
This position is located in Ludvika. Remote work is possible in dialogue with your manager.
Company Description
Our customer is developing the world's energy system to become more sustainable and flexible. They help customers in the energy and industrial sectors with innovative solutions and services worldwide.
Qualifications
• You have a university degree within economics.
• You are able to manage multiple projects, project reviews on monthly basis, following up on budget, etc.
• You have some years of experience within similar fields.
• You have great Excel skills. SAP knowledge is a plus.
• You are fluent in English both written and oral. Swedish is a plus.
Personal qualities
We are seeking an analytical and structured individual with a strong business orientation who is passionate about developing their skills.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2023-11-30 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Ludvika. Remote work is possible in dialogue with your manager. Startup period is two days per week onsite. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
