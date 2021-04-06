Business Controller - EBP Seamless Flow - AB Sandvik Coromant - Administratörsjobb i Sandviken

AB Sandvik Coromant / Administratörsjobb / Sandviken2021-04-06Sandvik Coromant is an idea driven company, constantly testing the existing limits through innovative thinking. In the last eight decades, our intense curiosity paired with technological drive, grit and a knack for customer collaboration has led us to become the industry leader. We believe that engineering is the lifeblood of society - developing, changing, molding and evolving our everyday lives. New opportunities await as we enter the future of manufacturing. And we want you to join us!We're now looking for a Business Controller - a role that calls for an organized, analytical and networking financial partner with a strong ethical compass. Are you a team player with a doer's attitude? Do you also want to learn more about financial performance management, and at the same time have a lot of fun doing it? In that case, we really want you on board!The location for this position is flexible, with a preference for Sandviken or another one of our global production sites, and international travel is normally a natural part of the job.Let's talk about the jobIn this position, you're responsible for project controlling of the EBP Seamless Program - the implementation of SAP at our production units. The program is an important strategic investment for Sandvik Coromant and it's vital to keep track of the cost, time and performance of the project. You ensure that the program is executed according to the approved business case and are the key driver of setting up a structure for the program controlling. You're a member of the Supply Finance team and report directly to the Finance Director of Supply, and you're also part of the program PMO reporting to the program manager.As an important player in the program, you drive the continuous development of these key areas:Cost follow up for internal and external resources, as well as the follow up of the benefits of the programPreparing financial forecasts of the program, and reports for management reviews at all levelsBeing a sparring partner to the program leader and our project managersIn addition to the business controlling tasks, you're our business process expert. In this role, you contribute in the program as such, implementing SAP at our production units, with focus on the business controlling processes. You actively participate in workshops to define requirements, design, configuration of finance processes and validate these with end users. The goal is to develop the common business platform with end-to-end financial processes with as few local adaptations as possible.What about your profileWe're looking for someone with an academic degree in Business, Finance or IT. Alternatively, you may have acquired equivalent knowledge through extensive work experience within business controlling or IT. We believe you have solid experience in project controlling/production controlling, and knowledge of SAP is an advantage. A key competence is understanding the connection points between finance and IT, and the ability to interact and discuss with IT developers. As we operate in a global environment, you need excellent communication skills in English, both verbally and in writing.We truly value your personality, which is characterized by being driven, goal and result oriented with a passion for business controlling in combination with IT. You use your excellent interpersonal communication skills to build and maintain solid relationships and you have an ability to influence and promote a culture of innovation.At Sandvik Coromant, we believe that diversity of experience, perspective and background leads to a better environment for our employees, our business and our customers. We're looking forward to meeting you!ApplicationSend your application no later than April 22, 2021. Read more about Sandvik Coromant and apply by visiting our career site (Job ID: R0026061).Contact informationFor further information about this position, please contact:Jochen Kleebauer, recruiting manager, +49 (0)7159 160 390Union contacts for SwedenThomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26 266 659Kerstin Norlén, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 42 83Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 261 984For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.Recruitment SpecialistLisbeth HäggströmWe have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts with recruitment or advertising agencies.2021-04-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22AB SANDVIK CoromantMossvägen 1081181 SANDVIKEN5674373