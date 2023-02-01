Business Controller - Business Unit Aerospace Systems
We are looking for a business minded controller for financial and business controlling within Business Unit Aerospace Systems. We are looking for an enthusiastic individual with strong analytical and communicational skills, who is willing to get involved in and drive improvements within our business, financials and operations.
Business Controller
We can offer a challenging and varied controlling role within our Business Unit, with operations in Sweden as well as in US.
You will focus on operational performance as well as financial analysis and reporting. Our Business Unit Aerospace Systems develop, industrialize and manufacture aircraft structures for the civil and military markets, with products such as the military T-7A aircraft in partnership with Boeing and various civil aircraft market products for e.g. Airbus and Boeing commercial aircrafts.
You will hold a broad position in the Business Unit
* Planning and follow-up of financial yearly activities
* Actuals, forecast, budget and business plan - reporting and analysis
* Cash Flow - forecasting and analyzing
* Proactive controlling of our production operations
* Analysis and follow-up of IT and digitalization costs
* Monthly closing related activities incl. internal control responsibility
* Various analysis, based on data from Mercur, HFM, ERP and Agress
* Target costing incl KPI setup and analysis
* Addressing improvement areas and drive improvement initiatives
* Presentations and analysis of various financial and operational data
We are establishing an operation unit in West Lafayette and your journey with us will be exciting and challenging, forming the way of working going forward.
You will work in close and active cooperation with contract and line management teams as well as with other controllers in the Finance function and actively contribute to improvements and progress in various processes and systems.
Your profile
You have the ability to combine a holistic perspective with an understanding of the importance of keeping track of the details. You have strong analytical skills, combined with a high level of communicational and planning.
We are looking for a controller who has the ability to work independently as well as together with others. You have a relevant background within controlling, accounting and/or financial reporting, likely 5+ years of experience. Knowledge in business and financial systems such as IFS ERP, Hyperion HFM, Agresso, Mercur and/or Antura are meritorious.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions, requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
This recruitment process is an ongoing process and might be closed before due date.
We assess this position as a position that will be a great base and a very useful experience for your future long-term journey within Saab Group.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
Business area Aeronautics is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. Within the business area, research, development and production of military aviation systems is conducted as well as future studies in preparation for future manned and unmanned flight systems and further development of existing products.
As an employee at Aeronautics, you will be part of an organization that is characterized by diversity, cooperation and supportive employees, and where constant learning and balance in life are highly valued. You get to work in an innovative and creative work environment where you have the opportunity to build a long-term and rewarding career. If you are interested in which benefits you can enjoy as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read about them here
Aerospace Systems is a Business Unit within the Aeronautics business area. We develop, industrialize and manufacture aircraft structures for the civil and military markets. Aerospace systems is responsible for development, industrialization, manufacturing and technical support of flying structures including systems for the business unit's external customers such as e.g. Airbus, Boeing and Beyond Gravity. We are also responsible for the external product T-7A, which was developed in partnership with Boeing.
You will be part of the Finance team for Business Unit Aerospace systems, a team of seven controllers. We can offer a positive work culture based on dialogue, transparency, daily improvements based on an overall good team cooperation spirit. We formally report to Business Area Aeronautics Finance but are fully integrated in the daily business and operations in the Business Unit.
If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a learning culture, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to keep people and society safe. Ersättning
