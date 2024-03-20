Business Control Manager
2024-03-20
We offer a dynamic position in a large international company that is constantly moving forward. You will play a key role in leading the development of Business Control and our Finance department, together with the other five managers within Finance. In this role, you will be able to develop yourself on a personal as well as professional level and build a large network within our organization.
GEODIS is a global logistics provider with roots in Gothenburg. We are among the top companies in our field, customer focused and working in a fast-paced international environment. Our ambition is to be a workplace that offers equal opportunities for everyone - for us, equality and diversity are a prerequisite for our success. We are proud to have an equal management team, 56% female managers and 50/50 men - women among our employees. We are certified according to the international standard Investors in People. Our employees are our most important asset, and we strive to be the best workplace for our employees.
About the position
As Business Control Manager, you are responsible for the Business Control team and the Business Control area in Sweden. You are also process owner for Scandinavia within the area. Our Business Control team have a vital role in the organization and are responsible for delivering accurate, reliable, and relevant financial information at the right time and to the right receiver. You and your team will support managers and specialists within all functions.
In your role, you will provide the management team in Sweden with business decision support in financial matters as well as monitor business performance and secure high quality in reporting (volumes, gross margin, net sales, files etc). The role also includes business planning, budgeting and forecasting, where you will work close together with the accounting team.
Your key accountabilities will be:
• Full staff responsibility for the Business Control team, which consist of three employees.
• Inspire and develop your team.
• Lead the budget process.
• Responsible for the month-end reporting that concerns Business Control.
• Monitor business performance for Sweden.
• Perform planning and forecasting.
• Internal control.
• Part of Finance management team.
• Implement and align company processes, policies and routines.
• Act as a GEODIS ambassador.
The Business Control team are part of our Scandinavian Finance department, consisting of almost 30 employees. You will work in a matrix organisation in an international environment and work closely to the management team in Sweden. You will be placed at our head office in central Gothenburg and report directly to the Scandinavian Finance Director.
This is a permanent position, starting upon agreement. GEODIS offers the opportunity of hybrid work in line with our remote work policy, weekly breakfast together, lunch subsidy, a great atmosphere, and much more. Be a part of our great GEODIS team!
Your profile
We are looking for a leader who acts as an ambassador, with passion for business controlling, people and development. To succeed in this role, we believe that you have an educational background on Bachelor or Master level with focus on Business Administration, Finance or similar. You have preferably at least 5 years' experience in business controlling and experience of working in an international financial environment. It is highly preferred that you have previous leadership experience.
If you have experience from the logistics industry, it is a plus.
Other requirements:
• Professional communication skills in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
• Advanced Excel skills.
• Interest for IT systems and data management.
• Experience in PowerBI and SAP S/4 HANA is a merit.
Your leadership promotes team spirit, collaboration, and commitment. You involve your employees in defining clear goals and expectations, and follow up regularly. Communication and teamwork are key drivers in your daily work. You structure and prioritize your work efficiently to meet deadlines, with focus on accuracy and high quality. You enjoy a dynamic environment and have a flexible mindset to discover new ways forward.
We are looking for you who want to work according to our values: Commitment, Innovation, Trust, Solidarity and Passion.
Application
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Nina Flagg, Scandinavian Finance Director at 0706 69 80 66.
Last application date is 2024-04-03. We are reviewing incoming applications continuously, so please do not wait to submit your application. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
