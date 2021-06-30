Business Area Sourcing Specialist - Ikea Home Smart - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Älmhult
Business Area Sourcing Specialist - Ikea Home Smart
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Älmhult
2021-06-30
Company Description
At IKEA Home smart, we develop smart products to enable a smarter life at home for people all over the world. We are curious and passionate about creating solutions that solve real-life problems and help people realize their dreams. All on their terms. Because we believe everyone deserves a smart home.
Do you want to lead sourcing and supply activities and engage in product development teams? Do you want to belong to and influence the result of a global market leading company in a truly global environment? If yes, this might be the perfect challenge for you!
Job Description
In this role, you will have a great opportunity to establish and develop high performing and diverse supplier base for some of the physical IKEA Home smart products globally, cooperating with business teams across the Supply organization and together contributing towards the business goals. You will have a big responsibility to optimize our value chain that can make better products and service at lower total cost for the many people.
As a BA Sourcing Specialist, you will:
Be responsible for sourcing activities and supplier relations for new and running physical product segments developed by IKEA Home smart, including identifying and developing new supply chains when necessary
Be responsible to create complete business cases for the assigned product segments, in alignment with the supply categories
Contribute to IKEA offer, sourcing assignments and supplier development plans
Initiate and propose cost down and cost out activities together with supply categories
Contribute to the tactical portfolio planning for the assigned product segments
Qualifications
Experience in working throughout all dimensions of the supply value chain
Experience from a sourcing/procurement in the home electronic industry and the market of Internet of Things
Experience in product development which also include software and electronics
Experience in project management, and as a person you are analytical, structured and methodical
Be a change driver, initiator and being able to take leadership on tasks, processes and people
Have both a detailed and holistic perspective
Strong communicator, having the ability to engage and inspire people across different functions and organizations
Confidence and clear way expressing yourself in English since you will work with different stakeholders globally
Have a passion for people's everyday life at home, home furnishing and IKEAs range
We see that you have strong motivations in the following areas:
Passionate about creating a great user experience and innovations in the area of smart homes
Energetic, driven and committed to deliver result in a high paced environment
Solution oriented team player
Experienced and motivated in working in a rapidly changing environment
High entrepreneurial drive: Stretching boundaries, challenging what already exists, always striving to develop better products and solutions.
Additional information
The position is located in Älmhult, Sweden. Älmhult has commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö and an IKEA shuttle bus back and forth to Helsingborg three times a day.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Supply Chain Manager, Supply Chain IKEA Home Smart Peter Ekberg, peter.ekberg1@inter.ikea.com. For questions about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact People and Culture Recruiter Zuzana Vackova, zuzana.vackova1@inter.ikea.com.
Please submit both your CV and motivation letter in English latest by 14th July 2021 and tell us why you would be a good fit. Please note that due to summer vacation we will come back to you in August 2021.
At IKEA of Sweden, we develop and make the IKEA range available to stores and customers all over the world. Within the responsibilities of IKEA of Sweden lies the development, sourcing, supply and strategy of IKEAs global range.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-14
Adress
IKEA of Sweden AB
Tulpanvägen 8
34381 ÄLMHULT
Jobbnummer
5838639
