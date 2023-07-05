Business Area Marketing Manager
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible seals are used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec serves customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com.
As a Business Area Marketing Manager within the Global Marketing department, you will have a key function in identifying, specifying, and prioritizing the needs of market communication materials and methods. You are an interface towards the business area organization and are responsible for the implementation of the marketing plan. You will also be a key person in our digital transition and develop our ways of communication.
The Business Area Marketing Manager role will include:
• Creation, implementation, and follow-up on decided marketing plans
• Project management of market communication projects
• Extensive cooperation with subsidiaries globally in marketing related areas
• Development of market communication content and methods with a digital mindset
The position belongs to the Global Marketing department. Within the department we have, in addition to the Business Area Marketing Managers and Brand Management, our in-house market communications team. They produce all our marketing material and content, and you will work closely together with them. The department also has functions related to Roxtec's digital assets such as the web and intranet. These functions are also important interfaces for the position. The job is done in a team-oriented way, and you will have a lot of international contacts.
Qualifications
We believe that you have a degree in marketing with some years of experience, preferably from a manufacturing B2B company in an international context. As a person, you are comfortable in working in a company where we develop our processes and ways of working as we grow.
We pay great attention to your personal qualities and to your mindset.
Speed, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and must appeal to you as well.
You are fluent in spoken as well as written English.
This position is based at the headquarters in Karlskrona.
Application
In this recruitment process we are cooperating with Acquiro International Recruitment. Questions will be answered by responsible recruiting consultant Lina Sahlberg, +46 707 13 15 23, or lina.sahlberg@acquirorecruitment.com
.
Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2023-08-13. Ersättning
