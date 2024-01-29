Business Architect Till Storkund
2024-01-29
We are looking for an Enterprise Architect
Background:
Our client is embarking on a movement to shift ERP systems, and as part of this they are looking into:
To support their journey with this we are now looking for an Enterprise Architect for each of the following domains: Retail Range Merchandising, Sales Customer Payment, Customer Engagement, Inventory Logistics, Customer Fulfillment and Food.
Support a stepwise migration and transition from ERP based on Navision 2009 and Dynamics 365 Business Central to ERP based on Dynamics 365 Finance Operations and more systems.
Navision 2009 used in 14 countries with a distributed on-premise deployment model. There is one Navision instance in each store, each central warehouse and head office. The instances are hosted by the franchisees.
D365 Business Central used in 15 countries with a mix of distributed and hybrid on-premise deployment model. The instances are hosted by the franchisees.The plan is that the bulk of the capabilities in Navision 2009 and D365 Business Central will be replaced and migrated to Dynamics 365 Finance Operations, Supply Chain Management and Commerce. The distributed model has one D365 Business Central instance in each store, each central warehouse and head office.
The hybrid deployment model has one D365 instance in the head office and a data base in each store to support the point of sales
In areas where D365 is not a good fit we will introduce other bought or built systems and components.
The new systems will target a SaaS delivery model and will predominantly be hosted on MS Azure on the clients tenants.
The migration and transition will be stepwise, capability-by-capability or business process-by-business-process.
The stepwise transition will require Navision 2009 and D365 Business Central to operate in parallel with the new systems with the need for data exchanges between the systems and near real-time data actuality and consistency (seconds and minutes rather than hours depending on the data set).
Kravspecifikation:
The scope of the consultant services is to assist The Client in:
The focus of the Enterprise Architect in each domain is the business architecture and IS architecture aspects that can provide guidance for any detailed design and implementation of systems and platforms in the domain. The Enterprise Architect in a domain is focusing on identifying business capabilities, systems and system boundaries, logical data components and information flows between systems.
The main tasks in the assignment are as below:
The role is to support our product teams and guide the work together with the rest of the architecture team.
Deliverables, artefacts and topics expected to be managed and maintained by the Enterprise Architect are:
Business Architecture
IS Architecture
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc:
Summary of the vision, business goals and business drivers for the domain.
Business capability model, level 1-3 (more if needed) for the domain.
Capability maturity assessment and capability roadmap for the domain.
Architecture goals, most significant principles, assumptions and challenges.
Domain level architecture design board and architecture decision record (ADR). Architecture design topics that cannot be resolved in the scope of the domain are raised to the architecture design board of the architecture area.
Domain level architecture exceptions.
Logical IS view for the domain.
Physical IS view for the domain
High level architecture roadmap that describe the high level architecture movements and interim architectures in alignment with the capability roadmap.
Sufficient domain knowledge to effectively guide decisions.
Proficient in delivering on the expected areas defined in Business Architecture and IS Architecture.
Proficient in defining and communicating an architecture design to relevant stakeholders.
Strong communication skills in writing and verbally.
Following competences must be fulfilled:
