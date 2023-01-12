Business Application Manager / Gfcp Senior Expert
2023-01-12
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Job ID: 8275
We are looking for a Business Application Manager (Senior GFCP Expert) who will secure Financial Crime Prevention solutions and compliance within applications and processes, in order to cater for business objectives and needs.
In this role you will utilize your subject matter expertise and perform complex assignments; you will drive and implement continuous improvements and contribute to development initiatives.
The role requires close collaboration with Project Managers, Risk Experts, Release Management, Tech Application Provider and across Group Financial Crime Prevention division and Nordea in general.
Your future responsibilities
You will join our business division 'Group Financial Crime Prevention (GFCP), Application Management' where we deliver group-wide automated risk controls to detect and prevent financial crime for the greater good of society.
You will play a key role in our cross-functional team of talented and very skilled people, working closely with other business colleagues, IT, Risk and Compliance teams.
What you'll be doing, accountabilities:
Support Application Owner to maintain application lifecycle roadmap, manage risk and regulatory requirements and ensure owned applications are available and comply with security and application management standards
Onboard new applications to our portfolio and maintain lifecycle on owned apps
Deliver on strategic business objectives and perform strategic Application Management
Develop and improve application management processes aligned with Nordea strategies, principles and guidance
Lead and support initiatives that impact the AML applications owned
Perform and communicate with stakeholders on mandatory application owner tasks, securing that owned apps are meeting requirements
Improve effectiveness and efficiency by independently driving continuous improvement of processes and solutions to meet internal and external compliance standards and procedures.
Initiate and drive co-operation along the value chain and with external partners to ensure that solutions and processes can be developed and operated in the most efficient way
Build and maintain strategic vendor and stakeholder relations
Proactively share information and knowledge with colleagues and stakeholders and learn from internal and external best practices to improve efficiency and quality
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the four Nordea key values that guide us in being at our best. We imagine that you enjoy learning and are excited about bringing your ideas to the table. You're motivated, mature, dependable, willing to speak up - even when it's difficult - and committed to being part of a dedicated, professional team.
Your profile and background:
Master's degree in Information Technology/Computer Science/Economics or related field
3-5 years of previous application management and/or project management experience in multi-culture work environment
Solid understanding of application management principles
Proven ability in stakeholder management, coordination of cross-functional team
Work, towards timely task completion
Demonstrated effective collaboration and analytical skills (professional level)
Demonstrated ability to adapt, respond to change and initiate action (professional level)
Applied experience in implementing innovative and often complex solutions to our applications (superior level)
Excellent levels of spoken and written English and experience in preparing reports and other documentation
Professional level of written and verbal communication skills is a must
Attained Agile certification and/or have worked in an Agile environment
ITIL v3 Foundation certification preferred
The Team is currently based in Gdansk, Stockholm and Copenhagen. The Business Application Manager/GFCP Senior Expert will be based in Helsinki, Stochholm, Gdansk, Tallin, Copenhagen or Oslo. We welcome you to join us and play a key role in driving the further growth of FC Application Management strategies within our area and cross borders.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 22/01/2023.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
