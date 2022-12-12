Business Analytics Lead
At EasyPark, we love cities. We love them for work, for play, and everything in between. That's why our vision is to make cities more liveable! EasyPark Group is a global company and a true leader in its domain. There is a clear ambition to grow quickly in coverage and offer our services to more customers and partners.
We work in teams and are on a continuous journey toward finding a great way to combine purpose and fun. Right now, we are on a journey to bring the wealth of data from consumer behaviour and the parking domain together in order to keep improving our decision making and allow us to provide an excellent customer experience.
Our app is used by millions all over Europe and recently we became truly global by expanding to the US and UK markets as well. The EasyPark way is based on Collaboration, Courage, Change and, above all, Customer love. This is an exciting opportunity to become part of the EasyPark team as our Business Analytics lead. You will play a key role in our future success and have the opportunity to make a real impact and difference for our customers, our people, and our business!
The Role
Business Analytics Lead is a tech lead role within the data insights team in the R&D organization at EasyPark, reporting to the Head of Data Insights. The data insights team consists of four domains - data science, product insights, function insights and business analytics - with the goal of delivering reliable and actionable insights to enable data-informed decision making as well as creating analytical products to enhance customer experience and satisfaction.
Together with a team of business analytics engineers, the overall mission of the role is to level up business analytics at EasyPark by leading high-quality engineering work, reinforcing a healthy business analytics life cycle, as well as nurturing the data/analytical culture in the rest of the organization.The data teams work with a modern data stack, including AWS, Fivetran, Snowflake, dbt (on top of Snowflake to enable ELT), and Looker. The business analytics team is fully responsible for leveraging tools like Looker and dbt to scale up our business analytical solutions and maximize the impact of self-served analytics.
You will contribute & make an impact by:
• Setting the technical strategy and roadmap within the business analytics domain
• Leading the technical work within the business analytics domain
• Being responsible for the overall quality of the dbt mart layer data modeling in Snowflake to ensure data accuracy in Looker
• Ensuring that Looker always displays the single source of truth
• Enhancing the usage experience of Looker for our business partners, including stable explore/dashboard deliverability and optimized efficiency
• Optimizing the way of working around dbt and Looker together with the Data Platform team (the other data team that is in charge of data pipelines and data modeling)
• Improving the conditions for a functioning self-service analytics, but also developing a tight collaboration with major business stakeholders on needs, priorities and feedbacks
• Developing the technical skills of members of the business analytics team
• Reinforcing and leading a data-informed culture in the organization together with the other data leads
Who are you?
We don't know you yet, but you might recognize yourself in the following:
• Analytical mindset and a strong business understanding
• Passionate about finding valuable insights by digging into data
• Mindful of data hygenity
• Self-driven, capable of acting fast on spontaneous requests, and continuously wanting to find better solutions
• Enjoy team collaboration where you support each other to reach the common goals
• Skilled in developing relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
• Thrive working in an international environment and matrix organization structure
• Continuous learner and problem-solving mindset
• Proactive in identifying needs and opportunities to contribute
Your background
We don't think one size fits all, but a successful candidate might have the following:
• Proficiency in SQL
• Experience with dbt
• Proficiency in Python
• Experience working with a cloud data warehouse, preferably Snowflake
• Experience working with BI tools, preferably Looker
• Mentoring capacity to lead the junior team members
• Strong communication skills in English. Swedish is not mandatory at EasyPark.
This role is based at the EasyPark headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.
Life at EasyPark
We are a values-driven company with an international culture and a global presence. By providing an environment with space to grow and room for autonomy, we believe in encouraging and supporting our team members to take initiatives and act outside of their comfort zone.
To have an open mind and embracing change is a part of our DNA. At EasyPark we are dedicated to maintaining an open culture where the voice of each person is heard, and we play as one team across the globe. Diversity is something we celebrate and we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for everyone.
Some of the perks of joining the EasyPark team
• Flexible ways of working: combine working from home with working from the office, whatever is agreed on within your team.
• Digital global onboarding: three days to indulge in learning & connecting with fellow new starters across the globe.
• Office environment: an open and colorful office environment + free coffee, fruit, and of course... a ping pong table.
• Proactive health support: your well-being is important to us, which is why we offer proactive medical support, all depending on your needs.
• Virtual coffee chats: join the internal Slack channel & randomly connect with a new EasyParker across the globe each week: take a break, have a chat & spark that cross-collaboration
• Work for an award-winning company: for three years in a row (2019, -20, -21) EasyPark was awarded Sweden's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte.
• Pension, insurances & health reimbursement: Of course, we have the basics in place, and encourage everyone to have an active & healthy lifestyle, by putting your reimbursement to use for physical activities. Ersättning
