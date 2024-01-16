Business Analysts, AML and Digital Onboarding
Are you passionate about analyzing business and digitalization?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Together with the Agile Product Owner and stakeholders work with requirements elicitation
• Help Agile Product Owner to break down investment opportunities into MVP's and user stories in the backlog and refine them with development team
• Define acceptance criteria for user stories and make sure those are understandable to the rest of the team
• Help the team to deliver new features, iteratively and incrementally, maximizing opportunities for feedback and value
• Plan and estimate the work together with the team
• Work on wireframes with UX designer defining the best customer journey for users
• Act as team player in the cross functional team and constantly improve the way of working
• Acceptance test developed features before release
• Grow as a specialist in the important part of the digital banking
• Work on the software development according to Agile standards and methodologies
What is needed in this role:
• Previous experience working as Business analyst for software development is a plus
• Experience working on frontend applications requirements, webb and app
• Advanced requirements elicitation and stakeholder management skills
• Ability to define and describe customer journey using graphical instruments, UML as an example
• Holding demos for large audience
• Knowledge of Adobe Analytics, Jira, Confluence tools
• Ability to guide and support development team on daily basis
• Strong skills in writing user stories, software documentation for the development team to understand and work on it
• Act as a bridge between stakeholders and development team
• Manage and coordinate dependencies within the team and outside
• Knowing bank business processes and experience in bank area will be a plus
• Ability to learn, effective communication and interpersonal skills
• Strong English language skills, both speaking and writing as we have international and multi-cultural development team
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
• .be involved in the development process in one of our most important areas. We assure compliance in our digital channels, this to protect both our customers and our brand.
To succeed in this role, you need to be passionate about digitalization and truly believe that success is something that can only be reached by working closely with others. This means that in addition to having knowledge about digital innovations and customer behaviors, you also must be willing to learn from others as well as share your own knowledge and experiences." Frida Tosterud, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 01.02.2024.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Frida Tosterud, +46 730504987
