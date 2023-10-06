Business Analyst within Anti-Financial Crime unit
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-10-06
We are looking for a structured and motivated Business Analyst with a team-player mindset to join the Anti-Financial Crime unit
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Join the exciting journey of our Pega Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) value stream that is responsible for developing customer centric and compliant end-to-end processes
• Together with Product Owners, work on system features, defining user stories for development and collaborate close with different key stakeholders
• Participate in production activities and releases
• Identify actionable solutions and improvement opportunities for productivity and effectiveness
• Ensure value creation in the product development
What is needed in this role:
• Be self-driven, good at stakeholder management and understand when to prioritize tasks
• Have an analytic thinking skillset and be able to recognize, collect and process data in an efficient way
• Excellent documentation and presentation skills, experienced in documenting technical process flows, visual and in wording
• Have the ability to see the big picture as well as dig into the details
• Ability to easily cooperate with other professionals as well as the capacity to meet deadlines and deliver with high standards
• Background from financial sector is an advantage
• Bachelor's / Master's degree or equivalent work life experiences in related fields
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage" Sahar Zandian, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 10.10.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Sahar Zandian, +46 (0)73-0511758
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström, +46
8 585 946 52
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
