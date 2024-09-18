Business Analyst with accounting expertise for major banking project!
2024-09-18
Join a dynamic team as a Business Analyst within a leading bank's large-scale transformation project. Leverage your accounting skills and IT knowledge to drive innovative solutions in a supportive and collaborative environment. Welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Business Analyst, you will work closely with a team of experts, focusing on replacing legacy systems in a major banking project. Your role will involve managing reporting flows tied to the core accounting systems. You must possess a strong understanding of accounting and be technically proficient in IT, especially within financial systems. You'll be joining a close-knit team of three, collaborating to ensure a smooth transition of the bank's financial reporting infrastructure.
You are offered
• To be a part of an exciting transformation in the banking industry on an international company at the forefront of technology
• To join a supportive environment with high employee satisfaction, all working together with ample opportunities for collaboration and growth.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Gather requirements from stakeholders.
• Document requirements in business use cases and features.
• Be part of the CBP Business Analyst community where the BA's support each other.
• Cooperate with the agile team of PO's, testers and developers.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Solid experience in a similar role
• Experience within finance industry
• Experience with reporting
• Eperience with complex accounting setup -understanding of reconcilation cross ledgers
• Possess sense for details and can translate details into technical requirements
• Experience working in an agile project
• Excellent written and spoken communication skills in English
We see this as meritorious:
• SQL skills
• T24 experience
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
• Are a team player who enjoys collaboration in a multicultural environment
• Have excellent communication and analysis skills
• Are good at engaging stakeholders at different levels
• Honest and transaparent communication
In the recruitment process, we will assess both personality and logic tests, and it is also mandatory to provide a background check - Belastningsregistret.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
