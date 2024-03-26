Business Analyst, VS Supply - Supply Planning
2024-03-26
Company Description
H&M Group is one of the biggest fashion companies in the world. We are a family of brands, driven by our mission to make a sustainable lifestyle an option for the many. With our customers at heart, we offer fashion, design, and services to millions of customers every day.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents, and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong.
Be yourself & more at H&M.
Job Description
We are looking for a Business Analyst to work within the Supply Planning Unit. As a Business Analyst you will, together with your team, play a critical part in shaping our business analytics strategy by leveraging the power of data to drive business growth and customer value. You should have excellent communication skills as you will be collaborating with various teams and stakeholders. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, leveraging analytical tools and methodologies to enhance forecasting accuracy, inventory management, and overall supply chain efficiency. This position requires a blend of business acumen, analytical skills, and a deep understanding of supply planning.
Key Responsibilities:
Responsible for follow-up of business outcomes and insights generation
Provide actionable recommendations based on evaluation of business needs and performance
Analyze data and present findings to deliver insights and support decision making
Provide Tools & Dashboards
Support Regions with analysis and advanced data set extraction and preparation
Qualifications
3+ years' experience within an analytical position in the fields of merchandising, demand and supply planning and/or logistic s
Excellent skills in PowerBI and SQL knowledge
Ability to visualize, communicate and explain data and its implications to various stakeholders
Proficient in analyzing large amounts of data and translate into clear insights
Competence in translating business requirements into analytical requirements
Ability to establish priorities with clear goals and responsibilities to achieve a high level of performance
Excellent communication skills
Additional Information
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible, based in Stockholm and you will report to Hugo Maugard, Business Analyst Manager in Value Stream Supply within Supply Planning.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply by sending your CV (no need for cover letter). Interviews will be held continuously. If you have any questions about the process or role, please contact Responsible Recruiter Alice Stopien
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
