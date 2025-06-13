Business Analyst to Transaction Monitoring, FCP | SEB, Solna
2025-06-13
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group headquartered in Sweden and with presence in 20 countries worldwide. As a leading Scandinavian bank, we offer financial advice and a wide range of financial services with a strong focus on corporate and investment banking.
SEB's Financial Crime Prevention (FCP) function will further accelerate SEBs deployment of financial crime prevention capabilities to continuously meet regulatory expectations and to become a leader in fighting financial crime.
The FCP Transaction Monitoring Technology and Investigation Platforms unit is now looking for a driven and proactive Business Analyst with a special focus on data to contribute to the data-driven journey by taking an active part in the needed data transformation. This role can be based in Stockholm, Riga, or Copenhagen.
About the role:
As a Business Analyst at SEB, you'll be part of an inclusive team of professional and engaged colleagues. You'll have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and international environment in close collaboration with development organizations (Tribes). The purpose of the role is to continuously aid in the development of SEB's Transaction Monitoring Systems and Platforms. The role consists of, but is not limited to:
• Conduct data analysis on large amounts of data to identify trends or inconsistencies
• Conduct data mapping and identify critical data elements for our systems when switching data sources
• Investigate potential data quality issues and contribute to its improvement
• Assist in root cause analysis and business impact for potential incidents
Your knowledge and excellent communication skills are critical in bridging the gap between our business objectives and technological capabilities. By collaborating and networking with other internal teams within FCP and Technology, you'll also have room to explore other business areas and grow your skills further.
At SEB, we embrace a hybrid work model, providing employees with eligible roles and tasks to work remotely up to two days a week.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
Academic degree in Finance, Business, Data Engineering, Mathematics, IT, or an equivalent relevant field;
Good communication skills and fluency in English;
At least two years of experience as a Business Analyst, Data Analyst, or equivalent working with data;
Experience with conducting data analysis and data mapping, including strong skills in data transformation using tools such as Excel and SQL;
A detailed oriented and structured mindset;
Experience in SQL and Python;
Familiarity with Payment flows (considered a strong advantage);
Strong analytical skills, with the ability to think critically and strategically;
Well-organized and able to navigate ambiguity while managing multiple initiatives effectively in a fast-paced environment;
Strong track record of collaboration and teamwork to achieve common goals;
What we offer:
International opportunities and working environment
Long-term stability
Training and learning opportunities
Remote working possibilities and flexible work schedule
Do you want to be part of SEB?
You are welcome to apply by attaching your CV and a personal letter describing yourself and how you can contribute to this position. You are welcome to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than the 27th of June 2025.
Please be aware that our final candidates undergo background checks, a process that includes for example identity control, verification of qualifications, credit checks, company engagements and history of crime. In some cases, we also apply random drug checks.
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity are crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected, and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe, or where they come from.
Learn more about working at SEB on our Career website or through our Career podcasts.https://sebgroup.com/careerhttps://bit.ly/SEBcareer
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
Stjärntorget 4
169 79 SOLNA
SEB Arenastaden
