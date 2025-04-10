Business Analyst to Samsung
Are you passionate about financial analysis and eager to grow? Join Samsung Electronics Nordic's Management Control team and play a key role in driving business insights!
OM TJÄNSTEN
This role will be part of the Management Control team in Samsung Electronics Nordic AB, the team consists of 6 people. Management control team is supporting the management group's decision making. They have an overall view on the business status and monitor business performance from business planning to the actual outcome by tracking key performance indicators. They are also doing analysis in various business-related topics.
This role will be a core part in the Management control team by providing relevant analysis result to the management group timely. Active support as an in-house business consultant to the management group is the main responsibility.
This is a one-year temporary position through us at Academic Work.
Start mid May - 1 year.
What will be the jobs scope?
• Leverage data analytics and visualization tools to deliver insights on operational trends and financial result regularly to management group
• Assist with the preparation of weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual internal and external reporting requests, as well as automating reporting processes
• Play a strategic role in the monitoring and planning of the company's different level of overhead cost
• Participate in the simulation of profitability in business cases, as well as advanced quantitative analysis and financial models
• Assist with other ad hoc tasks to ensure the Management control team manages its deliverables to Europe HQ and HQ
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Drive in-depth analysis on profitability in different level of dimension
• Provide the ecomonic outlook in the Nordic region
• Support ad-hoc request from top management
• Support business planning (current month forecast, 3 month-rolling target plan)
• Monitoring and verifying the month-end closing result
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Academic degree in Business Administration, Finance or similar
• Work experience as a Business Analyst in an international environment
• Excellence in MS Office (especially Excel) and Power BI
• Fluent in English. Swedish is a plus
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Passionate to learn and grow
• Good interpersonal skills (especially in the multicultural environment)
• Flexible and agile
• Organized and structured
• Influential and energetic
• Cooperative and independent
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
