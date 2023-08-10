Business Analyst to PostNord Nordic Strategy & Solutions
Nordic Strategy and Solutions are a group function that has an important role in developing and implementing the long term strategy of PostNord Group as well as accelerating the data and tech transformation of businesses.
The assignment involves being part of a team in Nordic Strategy and solutions, Data Analytics Innovation as well as a virtual organisation with a transformation office, where you work cross group and countries, identifying opportunities, planning and implementing activities and projects based on the needs to support the business.
Join us
In the role of Business Analyst you are the link between the business's needs, processes and technical development. You 'll work on a daily basis with the business product owner as well as the core accelerator team, lead by our Head of Transformation. Togheter with your team you will translate business ambition and needs into concrete OKRs for digital and analytics use cases.
The role requires a few years of experience in similar work and the ability to understand drivers of the business and technical details, think innovatively, have analytical skills and understand the big picture. All to support development of business use cases for digital capability and MVPs selection: revenue potential, cost savings, investment needs, etc
Do you want to be part of Data and Tech transformation in one of the Nordic region 's largest companies? Do you consider yourself being a highly motivated driven Business Analyst? Then we have a perfect role for you!
Job duties:
In the role of Business Analyst, you will have be an important player for the progress, achievement and deliverables of the use cases as well as MVP 's prioritized by the product owner and sponsors. You will work in an cross functional Nordic enviroment.
You will work with, among other things:
* Use OKR methodology to develop concrete OKRs for use cases
* Conduct workflow mapping to assess as-is pain points, and paint target state picture
* Understand how to structure business case using quantitative and qualitative reasoning
* Prepare analyses spanning a wide range of topics relating to the strategic roadmap of Minimum Viable Products (MVPs), e.g. identifying and validating business problems to be solved, end user requirements, value drivers, return on investment, etc.
* Support Change Management Expert with content creation and activities relating to deployment and adoption of MVPs - this includes supporting on planning, stakeholder management, and following up on adoption and value creation
* Support MVP prioritization planning
We are looking for you who have
* Ability to build trusted stakeholder relationships with end users / customers, business partners
* Experience from taking ownership of tasks and delivering strong analyzes independently
* Experienced in working multi-disciplinary and cross functional teams
* Results oriented with a track record of delivering results
* Strong communication and analytical thinking skills
* Strong customer focus and ability to understand customers' needs
* Relevant academic education within bussiness economics and/or engineering
* 3+ years in a smiliar assignment
* Fluent in speech and text Swedish or Danish and English
It is an advantage if you have previous experience of working in an accelerator model.
We believe you are a person that is thourough, analytical and easy to get acquaninted with and learn new systems. You have structured, responsible and an inclusive way of working. You need to be able to handle stressful situations and prioritize job tasks independently. You are communicative and easy to collaborate with, and are unpretentious in your ways of creating and nurturing long-term relationships.
We offer you:
We offer you a flexible hybrid workplace with a prestige-free environment where we as a team help each other to reach our goals. We encourage self-sufficient leadership for development and career opportunities. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
* work in a Nordic and flexible environment.
* good insurance and occupational pension conditions
* wellness allowance & access to office gym and swimming pool
* employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation PostNord Plus
* employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com
We look forward to receive your application! No hard deadline, ongoing selection of applications, please, apply as soon as possible. This hiring will be done in close cooperation with Jefferson Wells. If you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact Therese Thunström by email therese.thunstrom@jeffersonwells.se
. Please, apply with CV and Cover Letter in English.
For union representatives, visit: www.postnord.com/fackliga
