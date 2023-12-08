Business Analyst to Group CIO at SEB
2023-12-08
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fuelled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone.
Are you passionate about creating customer value? Would you like to work with improving SEB's Digital customer journey in a modern organization in the center of SEB's Digital Transformation? Do you want to be the link between consumers and development teams, with a mission to translate consumer needs into innovative, user-friendly, and secure solutions & processes? Yes? Then this job might be something for you.
What you will be doing
Identification and Signing is a part of the Digital Services area within Group CIO. At Digital Services we aim to accelerate digitalization and develop common reusable as-a-service solutions to improve the customer journey, increase security, speed, and flexibility across products and customer segments.
As an agile Business Analyst within Identification and Signing you will be part of an Agile Release Train (ART) within the Front Domain. You will:
• Translate and describe customer needs and regulatory requirements to all parts of the ART.
• Deep dive into technical questions and dependencies.
• Work both on a strategic and operative level in close collaboration with our customers and stakeholders inside and outside of the bank.
• Play a key role in harmonizing our digital channel offering across all customer segments.
• Be part of the Identification and Signing Product Management team and work closely with user experience experts, architects, IT development teams (Stockholm/Vilnius), external forums, and vendors.
Who we are looking for
To be successful in this position:
• You are a team player, actively developing a more agile way of working and building relationships across the organization and with external parties.
• You are structured and able to understand and describe business and regulatory needs.
• You are comfortable with coordinating and driving analysis work and can produce decision material with emphasis on optimizing delivery in the Identification and Signing roadmap
• You should have solid experience working in an agile context.
• You are technically oriented, innovative, curious, and flexible and like to be part of a high-speed and dynamic organization
• You are fluent in Swedish & English
What we offer
We offer many experiences and benefits to our employees, and there is nuance to every individual's career experience, but the elements that define the core of our offer are:
• Friendly and welcoming culture
• Innovative organization at the forefront of technology
• Opportunities to help transform an industry
• Chances to make an impact on social or environmental issues
• Agile and modern ways of working
• Deliver great services to our customers
Ready to join?
Attach your CV and a personal letter describing yourself and how you can contribute to the team. Since we review applications continuously, send your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-12-31.
