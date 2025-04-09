Business Analyst (Temp) To Samsung!
2025-04-09
We are currently looking for a Business Analyst (Temp) to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As Business Analyst, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives.
Why join our team?
This role will be part of the Management Control team in Samsung Electronics Nordic AB. Management control team is supporting the management group 's decision making. We have an overall view on the business status and monitor business performance from business planning to the actual outcome by tracking key performance indicators. We are also doing analysis in various business-related topics. Join us and improve yourself to be a problem solver!
What will this role achieve?
This role will be a core part in the Management control team by providing relevant analysis result to the management group timely. Active support as an in-house business consultant to the management group is the main responsibility.
What will be your key deliverables?
• Drive in-depth analysis on profitability in different level of dimension
• Provide the ecomonic outlook in the Nordic region
• Support ad-hoc request from top management
• Support business planning (current month forecast, 3 month-rolling target plan)
• Monitoring and verifying the month-end closing result
What will be the jobs scope?
• Leverage data analytics and visualization tools to deliver insights on operational trends and financial result regularly to management group
• Assist with the preparation of weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual internal and external reporting requests, as well as automating reporting processes
• Play a strategic role in the monitoring and planning of the company 's different level of overhead cost
• Participate in the simulation of profitability in business cases, as well as advanced quantitative analysis and financial models
• Assist with other ad hoc tasks to ensure the Management control team manages its deliverables to Europe HQ and HQ
What do we need for this role?
• Academic degree in Business Administration, Finance or similar
• Minimum two, preferably more years of business/financial analysis experience in the international environment
• Excellence in MS Office (especially Excel)
• Fluent in English. Swedish is a plus
• Passionate to learn and grow
• Good interpersonal skills (especially in the multicultural environment)
• Flexible and agile
• Organized and structured
• Influential and energetic
• Cooperative and independent
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.
Interested:
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09
