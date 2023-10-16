Business Analyst in Data Mangement
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Business Analyst - Data Management
We are curious and create together
At Volvo Cars, we believe that being curious and truly committed to understanding people is the key to future success. We are people who care about other people, working together to create new technologies and innovations for safe, sustainable, and convenient mobility. Are you ready to join us?
Data has been part of the system and function development av Volvo Cars for many years. With the launch of more advanced functions in our vehicles and the opportunities for continuous updates of the functions in the customer fleet, the need to get value from data will continue to increase. This requires efficient and safe data management and governance. We are now looking for a new colleague to work alongside engineers who are using data to create great products.
What you will do
You will collaborate with product management and system development roles across our organization to understand business needs and convert them into efficient processes and solutions. When the business needs to get clearer you drive a definition and document the requirements for development teams. To enable an efficient staggered implementation, you are involved in breaking down the target solution into phased development and deployment plans. When the different system components are ready you are involved in the system integration to review and catch needed changes for future backlog items.
Curious and want to know more?
Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR. Please direct any questions you may have about the position to the Hiring Stefan Flink, stefan.flink@volvocars.com
, +46721777682
Please submit your application no later than October 31st.
Who you are
You are an engaged person who feels comfortable working in a large organization and drives results even under tough circumstances. In your work you combine knowledge in understanding the business needs with skills to give clarity to the development organization. Throughout the workflow, you communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders. You combine different opinions through convincing argumentation and negotiations.
As a Business Analyst, you have competence in generating models and requirements that ensure that the organization develops the systems in the right way. It feels natural for you to take a leading role in meetings to drive progress and when presenting. You are creative and solve problems that occur even when the available information is limited or biased. You have technical understanding in areas like system management and system integration. You are familiar with databases, ETL tools, and data management.
Qualifications for a business analyst are a minimum bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field with 2+ years of experience in roles that involve business or system analysis/development. Ersättning
