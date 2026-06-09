Business Analyst in Data Governance
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Solna Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Solna
2026-06-09
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a major transformation within the custody area of a financial services environment, where a new IT platform is being introduced to support future business and operations. In this role, you will work close to both business and IT, making sure critical data is defined, mapped, governed, and usable across integrations and downstream consumers.
The focus is on hands-on execution. Rather than working with data modeling, you will turn business needs into clear mapping logic, structure reference data, and help teams work with consistent and traceable data assets. This is an exciting opportunity if you want to influence how data is handled in a complex, regulated, and highly business-critical setting.
Job Description
You will translate business requirements into clear and traceable data mappings.
You will define, govern, and support the consistent use of reference data across the platform landscape.
You will help align and control data assets so they can be used reliably in integrations and downstream consumption.
You will provide integration teams with clear schema input and mapping logic that can be implemented effectively.
You will work with GitHub-based workflows and agents to maintain mappings in a structured and version-controlled way.
You will collaborate with stakeholders across business and IT in a complex environment with many dependencies.
Requirements
Several years of experience working as a Business Analyst within financial services.
Experience working with regulatory and compliance-driven initiatives.
Proven ability to write clear, structured, and implementable business requirements.
Strong analytical skills and experience working with large and complex datasets.
Experience working in complex stakeholder environments involving business and IT teams.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Nice to have
Experience from a highly tech-focused area within financial services.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7878119-2043774". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Solna station (visa karta
)
169 68 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9955061