Business Analyst, Ikea Remote Customer Meeting Point - Helsingborg/ Älmhult
2023-05-10
VEM ÄR DU
As a person you are passionate about people, business, IKEA's purpose and continuously driving better performance. You are energized by driving business growth and contributing to overall success of IKEA through collaboration and at the same time increasing customer value.
To thrive in this role, it is important that you have the genuine interest in and ability to take new information, compile, organize, analyze and make relevant conclusions from substantial amount of data. Therefor knowledge in IKEA business tools, processes and cycles is a plus, as well as of the IKEA strategic landscape and the business direction in general. Your eye for details and accuracy is much needed in this role. Also, a good understanding of data science, new technologies and how they are used in a business context.
You possess great leadership skills and ability to take decisions and know how to apply these in an extremely ambiguous environment requiring cross functional collaborations. You have ability to understand the complexity of IKEA business and make things happen in a fast and flexible way during change. You also have ability to priorities and make decisions with speed and simplicity as well as ability to follow up and measure performance of output and capture learnings. You want stakeholders to really understand the results of your work - you constantly seek ways to communicate in an understandable and inspiring way.
Finally, off course you have knowledge of the IKEA concept and the brand identity.
DITT ANSVAR
In the role as Business Analyst, you are responsible for supporting the Remote customer meeting point (RCMP) performance that is beneficial to people & planet and protects and adds value to our assets, securing profitable growth and financial independence.
You will:
• Focus on finance and controlling
• Provide relevant, user-friendly business information, promoting standardized reporting and securing competence in the organization/unit (as applicable) to allow for analysis and understanding of performance and for making optimal decisions.
• Perform data analysis to identify trends, opportunities and potential risks, and present them in an understandable and actionable manner at a country/unit level (as applicable).
• Support retail/country (as applicable) business navigation partners in achieving a healthy profits and loss through key performance analysis and evaluation.
• Use the understanding of how information is applied today, to determine the future needs of reporting at unit and country level.
• Be an ambassador for global business information solutions and common tools as well as the production of ad hoc reports when standard solutions are not available.
• Secure the multi-dimensional view of the business, when conducting the necessary analysis, to evaluate retail performance with the customer in focus
• Applies understanding of the goals, business priorities to follow through on commitments and achieve results in line with the IKEA vision and values
• Co-operates with team members in other and own units to accomplish common goals
FRÅGOR OCH SUPPORT? LÅT OSS KNYTA KONTAKT!
This role is a permanent, fulltime opening with preferable start date after summer, in September/ Oktober. Please don't hesitate to send in your application as soon as possible but no later than 31/5.
In this role you can be placed in either Helsingborg or Älmhult, but we expect you to be flexible and have ability to work at both sites.
There will not be any relocation package for this position.
If you have questions regarding the position, please contact Business Navigation & Operations Manager dominika.dyrda-miskiewicz@ingka.ikea.com
If you have questions regarding the recruitment process or struggle to apply don't hesitate to contact responsible recruiter Ulrika Petursdottir ulrika.petursdottir2@ingka.ikea.com Så ansöker du
