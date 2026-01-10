Business Analyst / Functional Test Analyst to large Nordic bank
2026-01-10
We are now looking for two analytical and business-oriented Business Analysts / Functional Test Analysts to join a large regulatory initiative impacting Group Finance at one of the major Nordic banks. The role focuses on regulatory reporting, harmonisation of data definitions, and business validation, where understanding business rules and end-to-end flows is key.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will work close to the business in a large-scale initiative aimed at centralising the bank's data infrastructure for regulatory reporting.
The focus is not on technical migration, but on ensuring that financial and regulatory data is correct, harmonised, and aligned with business definitions and reporting requirements.
You will act as a bridge between business and IT, validating data and functionality from a business and regulatory perspective, supporting UAT activities, and ensuring high quality ahead of critical go-live phases. The assignment starts 1 of feb and runs for 4-6 months, with a strong possibility of extension.
You are offered
• A role with high business impact within Group Finance and regulatory reporting
• An assignment in a critical and visible transformation initiative
• Long-term potential with possibility of extension
• A dedicated Consultant Manager from Academic Work to support you throughout the assignment
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
You will work with functional analysis, business validation, and UAT testing in close collaboration with Finance, Risk, and IT stakeholders.
• Analyse and understand business and regulatory reporting requirements
• Validate business rules, data attributes, and financial definitions
• Design and execute UAT test scenarios based on end-to-end business flows
• Ensure data quality and correctness from a business and compliance perspective
• Collaborate with stakeholders across Group Finance, Risk and IT
• Use SQL to support data validation, analysis, and root-cause investigations
• Document findings and support go-live readiness
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience as a Business Analyst, Functional Analyst, Test Analyst, or similar hybrid role
• Strong understanding of business processes, functional flows, and regulatory requirements
• Experience with UAT testing and business validation
• Ability to translate business requirements into test scenarios and validation logic
• Good SQL skills for data analysis and validation
• Fluent in English, spoken and written
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from banking, finance, regulatory reporting or Group Finance
• Experience working in regulated environments
• Experience with data governance, data quality, or attribute definitions
• Knowledge of tools such as Snowflake, Power BI, or similar
• Knowledge of R or Python
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Goal oriented
• Stable
• Responsible
In this process, you will be required to do a background check, including a police record and credit check.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
