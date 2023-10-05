Business Analyst for OBL Transformation to Global Client
2023-10-05
Do you have experience as a Business Analyst and want to work with transformation for a Global Client? Then this might be the role for you!
About the role
Our client is going through a commercial transformation which drives changes in the ways of working and processes for the global finished vehicles distribution. To cater for new business models and capabilities, they need to set a new digital architecture and digital landscape that enables to support business in the future.
The client needs two Business Analysts to drive and support the transformation journey and to be part of OBL Transformation Program. Broad scope includes business analysis, solution and design, validation of technical development and IT architecture, support of testing and implementation of the new global Outbound Logistics solutions.
Key will be to analyze and drive parts of the transformation:
4. Transportation Management (TMS)
5. Yard Management (YMS)
6. Full scope of North America.
The client expects the team and individuals to collaborate seamlessly with digital teams and business stakeholders. Intercontinental travel could be needed.
The role is a consultant assignment with start as soon as possible and stretches until the last quarter 2024.
About you
To be a good fit for the role, we see that you have experience in the following:
• Supply chain management and logistics (Inbound/Spare Parts/Outbound/Distribution)
• Distribution
• Automotive experience is an advantage
Further, we see that a background in the following is beneficial for the role:
• Information modelling
• Process design and GAP analysis
• Requirements engineering
• Experience of data management tools and solution design.
• Strong Business Analyst experience:
• Excellent analytical and documentation skills
• Effective networking and relationships building skills.
• Excellent understanding of dependencies and interfaces between processes and solutions.
• Experience of creating features and user stories and acceptance criteria 's/scenarios.
• Strong driving skills for coordinating different IT counter parts when implementing solutions and finalizing tasks.
• Experience and understanding of end-to-end testing process.
About the application
We will go through the applications continuously and the job posting may get closed before the last application date so don 't hesitate with sending in your application today!
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process you are welcome to contact the recruiter Evelina Hjortskog via Evelina.Hjortskog@adecco.se
We look forward to your application!
