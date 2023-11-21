Business Analyst for Intelligent Automation in Data & Technology
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organization. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units at IKEA Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
Job Description
The Intelligence Automation Competence Centre has the assignment to create value by providing automation solutions and simplify the life of our IKEA co-worker, working hand in hand with the business and product teams.
In this role you will be accountable for:
Work with the business spocs, Intelligent Automation leaders, architect, and development team through Explore & Execute of Intelligent Automation opportunities.
Partner with Business Process Owner(s) to identify automation opportunities
Analyze and document complex Business processes (AS-IS and TO-BE) for targeted processes
Engage with Business Partners to develop business requirements documentation of the process to be automated in a manner that is understood by the Business users and can be shared with Intelligent Automation solution design and development teams
Work with Business Units to perform value analysis (ROI) for the processes
Facilitate sessions with stakeholders to drive out requirements
Support in gathering of non-functional requirements such as security, capacity performance and availability
Act as a liaison between Business and Technical resources
Assist with the training, education and transfer knowledge of Intelligent Automation principles, programs, and tools
Responsible for the adoption of lean and agile principles so teams are effective in achieving its purpose and delivering customer value to IKEA
Ensure collaboration and alignment between teams to secure engagement around shared business value.
In this role you will report to our Intelligent Automation Service Area manager in Data & Technology at IKEA Supply.
Are you looking for the challenge of your life? Come on board!
Qualifications
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
To be successful in this role, we believe you MUST have:
Minimum of 4-5 years of experience working as a business analyst.
Extensive knowledge in working close to business and to identify and capture business opportunities and deliver results with high sense of urgency.
Extensive knowledge of IT and digital organizations, strategies and working methods
Experience from analysis across various domains to identify opportunities for Artificial Intelligence based automation, process automation, Cloud based automation, business application creation and delivered them successfully
Experience in building relationships to establish strong trust between your team and its stakeholders
Experience from leadership, business development in complex organizations and from modern development techniques such as Agile and DevOps.
Deep knowledge in supply chain management
As a person you are appreciated for collaborative spirit and how you lead with strong focus on both technology and people. You create impact and inspiration regardless of function or formal reporting lines.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
or just watch this video: https://bit.ly/ikea-what-if
Questions & Support? Let's connect.
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Akash Jha akash.jha1@inter.ikea.com
, Service Area manager Intelligent Automation.
This position is in Älmhult, Sweden or in Dortmund, Germany. Additionally, there is a possibility to have a location in Malmo, Sweden in the near future. Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest December 8th, 2023.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with the People & Culture Specialist Ellinor Asschier at Ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com
