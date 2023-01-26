Business Analyst for a large Swedish bank
2023-01-26
Do you have previously extensive experience in business analysis in banking environments and are ready for the next challenge in your career? Are you also analytical, communicative and meticulous? Look here! Our client, which is a major Swedish bank, is currently looking for a Business Analyst within Financial Crime Prevention. Submit your application today, the need is immediate!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The banking sector is undergoing a fundamental change with digitalisation, new technology and regulations which constantly changing their business. As the financial landscape changes, the bank is transitioning from business-driven IT to an IT-driven operation. IT development is run in shorter sprints with agile working methods, which ensures fast delivery and value in line with the needs of the customers and the business. Teamwork, collaboration and leadership are a crucial part of how business is run at the bank, and we believe it is the key to high-performing teams. The bank is a place for people who want to grow and develop. They provide room for development and always want employees to feel valued, included and engaged.
You are offered:
• The chance to work for a major bank and get your foot in to the bank
• A dedicated consulting manager
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consulting offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
We are looking for a skilled business analyst for the bank's Financial Crime Prevention.
You will be responsible for documenting requirements, writing instructions in transaction monitoring as part of Financial Crime Prevention. This includes having a relevant understanding and detailed knowledge of transaction monitoring as well as understanding risk assessments in the field. You will also act as an advisor in the field providing knowledge of best practices across the industry both at a technical level as well as at a business/operational level.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 6 years of experience in business analysis in banking environments and in particular transaction monitoring in the area of Financial Crime Prevention and preferably across the entire European market
• 4 years of experience writing detailed requirements including both functional and non-functional areas
• Knowledge of best market practices regarding various transaction monitoring technologies for financial crime prevention
• End-to-end business analysis skills, with process and policy focused project experience
• Strong analytical skills: knowledge of both data and business process modeling is a major advantage
• Experience working with one of the following frameworks: Scrum, Kanban, SAFE, LESS, etc.
• Experience conducting risk assessments and analyzing regulatory policy
• Practical experience in transaction monitoring or a similar area within Financial Crime Prevention
• It is advantageous to have a civil engineering education or an economics education
• Good knowledge of spoken and written English, knowledge of Swedish is an advantage
Other information
Start: Immediately
Scope: Full-time
Location: Stockholm, Solna
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the customer's wishes are that all questions regarding the service be handled by Academic Work.
