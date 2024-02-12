Business Analyst Equities
2024-02-12
Are you passionate about equities, solving problems and delivering customer value?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Deepen your knowledge of the financial markets by representing the equities trading desk on projects covering a wide variety of different topics.
• Influence stakeholders in all parts of the organisation to improve customer value.
• Be creative and use your drive and passion for innovation and change.
• Monitoring ongoing business processes and deliverables to ensure timely completion of projects and deadlines.
What is needed in this role:
• Relevant university degree and at least 2-3 years of work experience as a business analyst, project leader, product specialist or similar.
• A curious and sharp-eyed mind, someone asking questions, love digging into details and possess great organizational skills to deliver high quality work within tight deadlines.
• Excellent oral/written communication and presentation skills in Swedish and English - particularly in stakeholder management.
• Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.
• Self-sufficiency, eager to get involved/take ownership and have the ability to make decisions.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
• .be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage".
Johan Magnusson, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.03.2024.
This is a temporary position until 2025-06-30
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Johan Magnusson +46 72 561 53 59
SACO: Henrik Joelsson, henrik.joelsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet: Kristine
Nordin, kristine.nordin@swedbank.se
We
may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your
application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Johan Magnusson johan.magnusson@swedbank.se +46 72 561 5359
