Business Analyst DevOps
2023-08-20
We are looking for a Business Analyst for our client in the area of automotive aftermarket.
In the role as a Business Analyst, you will be involved in development and maintenance of diagnostic service based systems and tools supporting the aftermarket needs. Your responsibility is to identify and define the solutions that will maximize the value delivered to stakeholders. All work is done in agile teams in iterative collaboration with other specialists.
Duties:
As a BA you are need to understand the business and system requirements and gather input from stakeholders that need to be involved in the project. You are responsible for the planning, organizing, reporting and following up the requirement activities in accordance with the development processes. You need to ensure that the requirements are correctly understood by the team. You provide support for prioritization of scope and communication channels for end users. You facilitate the collaboration within the agile team, when it comes to requirement breakdown, solution architect work, coding and testing.
Skills/Experience required:
• A Master or Bachelor degree in Engineering, preferably Electrical Engineering, Physics Engineering or Mechatronics/Automation Engineering, or Computer Science.
• Good knowledge about electronics and embedded SW development
• Basic knowledge of the Vector tools; CANoe and CANalyzer
• Good knowledge in Python and DevOps
• Good knowledge in agile SW development way of working including CI/CD
• Good understanding of: HTML5, CSS3, javascript, GraphQL, Restful services, Containers, Azure Cloud
• SAFe and ISTQB certificate is a plus
• Excellent English both spoken and written
• Used to working in a multi-cultural environment
Additional info:
