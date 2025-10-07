Business Analyst
2025-10-07
Stories have the power to make the ordinary extraordinary. They help us think bigger, see beyond ourselves, and deepen our connection with others.
As one of the world's leading audiobook and e-book streaming platforms, Storytel brings unlimited listening to millions of users across 25 markets. Driven by our purpose "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories", Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.
Ready for your next chapter? We're looking for a new colleague to join the Business & Data Analytics (B&DA) team in Stockholm!
About the role
As a Business Analyst, you'll support the global team in executing on Storytel's profitability and growth ambition by delivering sound analytics and insights. As a member of the B&DA team, you'll assist in executing on business hypotheses and analytics, along with interpreting data to identify opportunities that drive maximum value for Storytel. Additionally, you'll be tagging along with the rest of the B&DA team, making sure dashboards in the BI system Looker are easy to use and serve the organization's needs.
Some of your daily responsibilities will include:
Be the go-to person and deliver business insights for Storytellers across the streaming and publishing organization.
Organize and improve the data dashboards and KPIs in Looker to streamline reporting and data delivery to the business.
Be the project manager of recurring and ad-hoc business reviews by coordinating timelines, stakeholders, and deliverables to ensure clear insights, structured presentations, and actionable outcomes.
Assist in pricing and promotion evaluation, including subscriber intake, CLV/SAC, margin and lifetime assessment, and similar.
About the team
As a member of the B&DA team, you'll be working alongside both Business and Data Analysts, supporting colleagues with insights and performance to succeed with Storytel's long-term goals. The team is serving a wide range of stakeholders, from Commercial and Marketing to Product and Content. We're a global organisation with Storytellers all around the world, even though your closest team is located in Sweden.
About you
To be our next Business Analyst, you're likely to enjoy spending time on following market trends and have a genuine interest in the streaming industry. You thrive in an environment where you get the freedom of working independently, while at the same time having a team to rely on.
In addition, we believe that you have:
At least a couple of years experience working in relevant roles within analytics, business development and/or strategy.
A solid understanding of BI tools like Looker or similar.
A data mindset, always wanting to seek the 'why' behind the numbers.
A commercial understanding and a drive to understand the business opportunities.
Professional language skills in English, with the ability to communicate efficiently.
Prior understanding from working with a customer-centric subscription or SaaS product.
Join a world of stories
At Storytel, we're a team of creative story lovers who thrive on collaboration and new ideas. Our workplace is friendly, dynamic, and full of opportunities to experiment and make an impact. We believe in trust, flat hierarchies, and empowering you to grow with us.
