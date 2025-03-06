Business Analyst
Company Description
Vattenfall Consumer Sales Nordic is accelerating towards a future with the connected energy landscape, new solutions, empowered customers and disruptive competitors. We have very high ambitions going forward and will continue to be a leader through innovation, customer focused solutions and signature customer experiences.
Job Description
Do you want to contribute to fossil-free living? Vattenfall is now looking for a Business Analyst within Consumer Sales Nordic organization in Sweden. If you enjoy working with data and providing insights to drive and improve business performance, this is your opportunity!
As our Business Analyst, you will play a key role in delivering data-based insights and proposals to our business teams, enabling continuous improvement and high efficiency of sales performance. You will analyze our sales performance from various perspectives, highlight data-based observations, and work closely with business teams and management to understand and address areas for improvement.
This role also includes:
Analyzing sales performance of different sales channels and delivering clear proposals to business teams on how to improve their performance.
Delivering insights and facts based on data to our business teams and Management
Delivering regular business reporting
Collaborating closely with teams, understanding sales flows and processes, and identifying factors impacting financial performance.
Help develop and review business cases and financial models using a clear and consistent approach.
Understanding market dynamics, competitor actions, and our performance in relation to them, based on data.
Proactively identifying areas to dig deeper into and bringing up challenges to teams and management.
Using data to turn insights into concrete conclusions and challenging business teams and management with an analytical and business mindset.
Participating the business forecasting and planning processes.
Qualifications
You have deep understanding of business-driven data analysis, sales performance, and business insights and have proven experience in the field.
You have strong business orientation coupled with an analytical mindset.
You have good communication skills in English and in Swedish.
You excel in building strong relationships and collaborating with others
Degree level or equivalent relevant qualification within economics, business or data science.
You have a can-do attitude and results-driven mindset. You are by nature well-structured and analytical in your approach towards planning and execution of work and enjoy working with various tasks in a fast-paced environment. You 're also proactive by nature, enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and can quickly adjust to new tasks and changing priorities as needed.
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will belong to the Business Management team but working closely with other teams as well. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Solna. There will be some traveling required in this role, mainly in the Nordics.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Lena Einarsson, +46705831304. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter Jennifer Wikström, +46702096335.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden are Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna), Mikael Mukka (SEKO) and Simon Salomonsson (Unionen). They can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard, +46 8 739 50 00,
We welcome your application in English with CV no later than 26.3.2025. We do not use cover letters, you apply by answering selection questions and attaching your CV. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
We 're using tests in this recruitment process and an online test will be sent to all applicants as a first step in the recruitment process.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information. Så ansöker du
